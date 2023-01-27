ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Wu delivers her first State of the City address — announces limit on fossil fuels and changes to urban renewal projects, among other proposals

By Matthew Eadie
Daily Free Press
 3 days ago
Daily Free Press

East to West: Jan. 30, 2023

Today on East to West we cover the to-go container fee in the George Sherman Union, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s first “State of the City” address and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Woman trapped under Green Line at Boston University Central Friday night

A 20-year-old woman was in “critical condition” after being trapped under a Green Line train car on Friday night at Boston University Central station. The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. and was not caused by any mechanical error or at the fault of an MBTA employee, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers sweep BC with first win at Conte Forum since 2017, 3-1

The No. 4 Boston University men’s hockey team (19-6-0, 13-4-0 Hockey East) stormed the Green Line and headed over to Newton, Massachusetts for the second of a home-and-home with the Boston College Eagles (9-9-5, 5-6-4 HE). For the first time since 2017, the Terriers came out on top at Conte Forum with a final score of 3-1 thanks to a stellar performance from junior goaltender Drew Commesso.
NEWTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Women’s basketball defeats Lehigh 82-69, stays perfect in Patriot League play

The Boston University women’s basketball team defeated Lehigh University 82-69 on Saturday afternoon as they celebrated Alumni Day. The Terriers (15-6, 10-0 Patriot League) maintained their undefeated conference record with the win. “Really excited (to have) the alumni here, celebrating the legacy and celebrating each other,” said head coach...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers defend Comm. Ave, soar past Eagles

The Boston University men’s hockey team (18-6-0, 12-4-0 HE) collectively stepped up in the absence of their captain, Domenick Fensore, earning their first victory of the season against the rival Boston College Eagles (9-8-5, 5-5-4 HE). Drew Commesso was there when he was needed, delivering multiple highlight-reel saves. The...
BOSTON, MA

