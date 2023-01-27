Fatality: On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at approximately 7:26 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Marin Area officers received a call of a traffic collision at 44 Bonnie Banks way at Point San Pedro Road, involving a solo vehicle into a residential swimming pool. The preliminary investigation shows a 2019 Tesla was traveling westbound on Point San Pedro Road, east of Bayview Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the female driver – identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael – allowed the Tesla to veer towards the right. The Tesla crossed Bayview Drive and the front of the vehicle collided with a fence belonging to the residence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way. The Tesla continued into the backyard and went into an in ground swimming pool. The front of the Tesla collided with the swimming pool wall and came to a rest. The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation of this collision is ongoing.

NOVATO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO