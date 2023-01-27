ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

TheDailyBeast

Bosses’ $100 Equipment Repair Bill Provoked Half Moon Bay Shooting: Prosecutor

The suspect behind the Jan. 23 mass shootings at Half Moon Bay told investigators he had been driven to the killings after a supervisor asked him to cover the cost of a work accident, officials said. Steve Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County district attorney, confirmed to the Bay Area News Group this week that Zhao Chunli recalled the farm equipment collision, where a forklift he was operating had been hit by a colleague driving a bulldozer. Zhao reported that his supervisor then demanded Zhao pay $100 to repair the equipment—despite his repeated insistence that it wasn’t his fault. Roughly half...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Car crashes into swimming pool; school violence rumor in Novato

Fatality: On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at approximately 7:26 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Marin Area officers received a call of a traffic collision at 44 Bonnie Banks way at Point San Pedro Road, involving a solo vehicle into a residential swimming pool. The preliminary investigation shows a 2019 Tesla was traveling westbound on Point San Pedro Road, east of Bayview Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the female driver – identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael – allowed the Tesla to veer towards the right. The Tesla crossed Bayview Drive and the front of the vehicle collided with a fence belonging to the residence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way. The Tesla continued into the backyard and went into an in ground swimming pool. The front of the Tesla collided with the swimming pool wall and came to a rest. The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation of this collision is ongoing.
NOVATO, CA
SFist

Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night

The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Where to Find Shelter From Freezing Temperatures in the Bay Area

Temperatures are expected to drop to exceptionally cold levels in parts of the Bay Area tonight, according to the National Weather Service, prompting agencies to open up warming centers and shelters for unhoused people to protect them from hypothermia. It's anticipated that these freezing temperatures will continue into Wednesday morning,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

In Defiance of Fear and Tragedy, Oakland's Chinatown Hosts First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades

Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council (OCIC), the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA

