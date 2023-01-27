Read full article on original website
Bosses’ $100 Equipment Repair Bill Provoked Half Moon Bay Shooting: Prosecutor
The suspect behind the Jan. 23 mass shootings at Half Moon Bay told investigators he had been driven to the killings after a supervisor asked him to cover the cost of a work accident, officials said. Steve Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County district attorney, confirmed to the Bay Area News Group this week that Zhao Chunli recalled the farm equipment collision, where a forklift he was operating had been hit by a colleague driving a bulldozer. Zhao reported that his supervisor then demanded Zhao pay $100 to repair the equipment—despite his repeated insistence that it wasn’t his fault. Roughly half...
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Bay Area transgender woman killed in 1994 speaks out after arrest in cold case
Shoras, who identifies as transgender herself, has many questions for the Utah man arrested in her longtime friend's murder: "Did you know she was trans? Did you get homophobic and get crazy on her?"
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
KQED
Days After Mass Shooting, Half Moon Bay Honors Victims With Candlelight Vigil
With the light of hundreds of candles and the sound of music, Half Moon Bay residents gathered Friday evening in Mac Dutra Park to honor the seven farmworkers who were killed in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms, Concord Farms and California Terra Garden. This was the biggest public gathering...
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
wisconsinrightnow.com
Sun Prairie Elementary Principal to Parents: ‘White Privilege is an Unlimited ATM; It Never Runs Out’
An elementary school principal wrote an email about white privilege in response to the Memphis police video and 3 mass shootings in California. The officers charged were all black; 2 of the mass shootings involved Asian suspects and the third, a gang-related shooting, is unsolved. The principal misstated the number...
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Car crashes into swimming pool; school violence rumor in Novato
Fatality: On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at approximately 7:26 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Marin Area officers received a call of a traffic collision at 44 Bonnie Banks way at Point San Pedro Road, involving a solo vehicle into a residential swimming pool. The preliminary investigation shows a 2019 Tesla was traveling westbound on Point San Pedro Road, east of Bayview Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the female driver – identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael – allowed the Tesla to veer towards the right. The Tesla crossed Bayview Drive and the front of the vehicle collided with a fence belonging to the residence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way. The Tesla continued into the backyard and went into an in ground swimming pool. The front of the Tesla collided with the swimming pool wall and came to a rest. The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation of this collision is ongoing.
SFist
Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night
The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
KQED
Where to Find Shelter From Freezing Temperatures in the Bay Area
Temperatures are expected to drop to exceptionally cold levels in parts of the Bay Area tonight, according to the National Weather Service, prompting agencies to open up warming centers and shelters for unhoused people to protect them from hypothermia. It's anticipated that these freezing temperatures will continue into Wednesday morning,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
KQED
In Defiance of Fear and Tragedy, Oakland's Chinatown Hosts First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades
Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council (OCIC), the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.
KQED
'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings
California and local officials say they plan to investigate potential wage theft and safety violations at the two Half Moon Bay farms where a gunman murdered seven of his co-workers on Monday. “The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shootings may have been triggered by $100 repair bill, DA says
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A farmworker accused of shooting and killing seven people in Half Moon Bay had longstanding work-related grievances but may have been triggered by a $100 repair bill over a farm-equipment crash, the San Mateo County district attorney said Friday. Chunli Zhao, 66, had long felt...
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
