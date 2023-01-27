Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Daily Free Press
Women’s basketball defeats Lehigh 82-69, stays perfect in Patriot League play
The Boston University women’s basketball team defeated Lehigh University 82-69 on Saturday afternoon as they celebrated Alumni Day. The Terriers (15-6, 10-0 Patriot League) maintained their undefeated conference record with the win. “Really excited (to have) the alumni here, celebrating the legacy and celebrating each other,” said head coach...
Daily Free Press
Terriers sweep BC with first win at Conte Forum since 2017, 3-1
The No. 4 Boston University men’s hockey team (19-6-0, 13-4-0 Hockey East) stormed the Green Line and headed over to Newton, Massachusetts for the second of a home-and-home with the Boston College Eagles (9-9-5, 5-6-4 HE). For the first time since 2017, the Terriers came out on top at Conte Forum with a final score of 3-1 thanks to a stellar performance from junior goaltender Drew Commesso.
Daily Free Press
Terriers defend Comm. Ave, soar past Eagles
The Boston University men’s hockey team (18-6-0, 12-4-0 HE) collectively stepped up in the absence of their captain, Domenick Fensore, earning their first victory of the season against the rival Boston College Eagles (9-8-5, 5-5-4 HE). Drew Commesso was there when he was needed, delivering multiple highlight-reel saves. The...
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 70, Virginia Tech 85
A quick take on Syracuse’s 85-70 against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Hokies nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime. Syracuse would whittle the lead down to 12 in the second half, but couldn’t crack into single digits as the Orange dropped a critical road game. Syracuse’s zone struggled to slow the Hokies, who shot 53 percent from the field and 13-32 from downtown.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU
Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more
As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
High school roundup: Senior becomes 3rd Auburn girls basketball player in 6 years with 1,000 points
The Auburn varsity girls basketball squad has developed a handful of solid players to lead its program. Three of those players went on to score 1,000 points in their career. First it was Annie Giannone and then Steph Gero.
Daily Free Press
Woman trapped under Green Line at Boston University Central Friday night
A 20-year-old woman was in “critical condition” after being trapped under a Green Line train car on Friday night at Boston University Central station. The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. and was not caused by any mechanical error or at the fault of an MBTA employee, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
Daily Free Press
East to West: Jan. 30, 2023
Today on East to West we cover the to-go container fee in the George Sherman Union, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s first “State of the City” address and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
Daily Free Press
BU students in post-production for “Pieces,” a short film shot in under 24 hours
Disproving the age-old adage that real change does not happen overnight, Shayna Smith, a junior in the College of Communication, brought her “passion project” to life over the course of a sunset-to-sunrise film shoot. With a 13-member crew and a two-actor cast, Smith shot her short film “Pieces” in under 24 hours.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
Was President Carter’s Brother, Billy Carter, Arrested in Boonville, NY?
It happens every year when there's enough snow and cold to hold the legendary snowmobile races and winter fest in Boonville, NY. As a result, people begin to talk about that crazy weekend when Billy Carter, the then President's brother, stole the show some 45-years-ago. And that's not all he...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
cnycentral.com
Light snow on Monday then more impactful lake effect snow near Syracuse by Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After being in the 40s both days this weekend and some rain on Sunday we'll be shifting back to more wintry weather this week. NOTE: There is a weather alert for light icing for areas to the north in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 PM Sunday night.
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
