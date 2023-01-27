ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

Women’s basketball defeats Lehigh 82-69, stays perfect in Patriot League play

The Boston University women’s basketball team defeated Lehigh University 82-69 on Saturday afternoon as they celebrated Alumni Day. The Terriers (15-6, 10-0 Patriot League) maintained their undefeated conference record with the win. “Really excited (to have) the alumni here, celebrating the legacy and celebrating each other,” said head coach...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers sweep BC with first win at Conte Forum since 2017, 3-1

The No. 4 Boston University men’s hockey team (19-6-0, 13-4-0 Hockey East) stormed the Green Line and headed over to Newton, Massachusetts for the second of a home-and-home with the Boston College Eagles (9-9-5, 5-6-4 HE). For the first time since 2017, the Terriers came out on top at Conte Forum with a final score of 3-1 thanks to a stellar performance from junior goaltender Drew Commesso.
NEWTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers defend Comm. Ave, soar past Eagles

The Boston University men’s hockey team (18-6-0, 12-4-0 HE) collectively stepped up in the absence of their captain, Domenick Fensore, earning their first victory of the season against the rival Boston College Eagles (9-8-5, 5-5-4 HE). Drew Commesso was there when he was needed, delivering multiple highlight-reel saves. The...
BOSTON, MA
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 70, Virginia Tech 85

A quick take on Syracuse’s 85-70 against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Hokies nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime. Syracuse would whittle the lead down to 12 in the second half, but couldn’t crack into single digits as the Orange dropped a critical road game. Syracuse’s zone struggled to slow the Hokies, who shot 53 percent from the field and 13-32 from downtown.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU

Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more

As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Free Press

Woman trapped under Green Line at Boston University Central Friday night

A 20-year-old woman was in “critical condition” after being trapped under a Green Line train car on Friday night at Boston University Central station. The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. and was not caused by any mechanical error or at the fault of an MBTA employee, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

East to West: Jan. 30, 2023

Today on East to West we cover the to-go container fee in the George Sherman Union, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s first “State of the City” address and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
BOSTON, MA
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY

