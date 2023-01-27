Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO