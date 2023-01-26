World of Stands is one of the best Roblox anime games, and is based on the bizarre world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Here, players get their own Stand, and complete various missions in different zones. After you complete the London questline by defeating Dio in his castle, you will start the New York story quest in the neighboring zone. Within this mission, you are tasked to find out the whereabouts of Smokey, an individual captured and kept hostage in the sewers. If you're running around in circles trying to find Smokey, fret not. In this guide, we'll tell you how you can find Smokey in the Sewers in World of Stands.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO