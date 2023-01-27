ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS cutting down, adjusting pharmacy hours in two-thirds of stores

By CBSBoston.com Staff
WOONSOCKET, R.I. -- Starting in March, picking up your prescription from CVS may be trickier. About two-thirds of CVS retail pharmacies are "adjusting hours," the company confirmed to WBZ-TV on Friday.

"As part of the regular course of business, we periodically review operating hours to make sure we're open during peak customer demand. From time to time, this may result in a shift in pharmacy hours," CVS said in a statement.

According to the Wall Street Journal , the shift in hours -- which will include cuts -- is due to a nationwide pharmacist shortage.

Walmart is also going through a similar process, the Wall Street Journal reported. Pharmacies there will begin to close at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. in most Walmart stores.

