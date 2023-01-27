Read full article on original website
Litecoin [LTC] is ready to celebrate, but here’s why whales could spoil the party
High hash rate and no network outages were indicative of a secured network. LTC dropped by 3.15% at press time, sparking fears of a strong pullback. Few other cryptocurrencies have performed as well as Litecoin [LTC] in 2022’s bear market. Since hitting the lows of June 2022, both the price and market cap have more than doubled in value at press time, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Is Uniswap [UNI] really overvalued? These metrics can help us answer
UNI token may be overvalued based on the fee-to-market cap ratio. Bot activity on the protocol along with order flow toxicity increased. Based on token terminal data, it was observed that UNI, the native token of Uniswap, was trading at a 16.20x multiple to the annualized fees it generated. Uniswap...
Tezos [XTZ] holders can expect price drawback this week, here’s why
XTZ’s price has rallied by 61% since the year began. Daily chart readings, however, revealed that a price correction might be imminent. According to data from the cryptocurrency price tracking platform CoinMarketcap, Tezos native coin XTZ ranked as one of the best-performing crypto assets in the last 24 hours.
AXS saw massive demand, but is it enough to overcome $13 hurdle?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AXS posted 30% gains in the past week. It also recorded massive demand despite mounting selling pressure. Axie Infinity [AXS] has been recording impressive weekly performances. It posted...
Will Polygon’s [MATIC] bull rally come to a grinding halt? Assessing…
MATIC, worth $56 million, was transferred to a whale address before its price surged. Metrics and market indicators supported the bulls at press time. Polygon [MATIC] became a hot topic of discussion in the crypto space as its price pumped at an unprecedented rate. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that MATIC registered double digit growth last week, which helped it re-enter the top 10 club. At press time, it was trading at $1.14, with a market capitalization of more than $9.9 billion.
XRP aims for a patterned breakout- Is a 7% hike likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ripple [XRP] formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the three-hour chart. A patterned breakout on the upside could offer more gains. Ripple’s [XRP] recent rally slowed, ushering in...
Bitcoin’s [BTC] price reversal might be on the cards?
BTC’s price has rallied by 40% since 1 January. Investors have recorded significant gains, and now, a price reversal might follow. Exchanging hands at the $23,200 price mark at press time, the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], currently trades at levels last seen in August 2022. On a year-to-date basis, BTC’s price has rallied by 40%, per data from CoinMarketCap.
Decoding Binance Coin’s [BNB] last 7-days’ highlights for traders
BNB’s weekly report mentioned all the updated statistics of the network. Metrics remained in BNB’s favor but the technical indicators favored the bears. Binance Coin [BNB] recently published the latest edition of its weekly report, which highlighted all the major developments that happened in its ecosystem in the last seven days.
Curve Finance: Few factors to consider before you leap into any CRV trade
CRV’s price has rallied by over 100% since the year started. Buyers can no longer support any further price rally, as bullish sentiment weakens. The price of Curve Finance’s CRV token has seen a significant increase, doubling in value since the beginning of the current bull cycle. Exchanging hands at $1.08 at press time, the alt’s value has risen by 107% in the last 30 days, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Bitcoin difficulty hits its highest point in over a year: What should miners expect?
Bitcoin mining difficulty recently reached close to 40.0T. The rise in network difficulty comes as price and hashrate saw a rise. The remarkable ascent of Bitcoin [BTC] has been a topic of critical importance in the broader cryptocurrency community. Not surprisingly, the price increase seen by other coins and tokens followed the king coin’s price increase.
Can February see Bitcoin [BTC] do a January? The odds are…
Bitcoin’s MVRV ratio and NUPL have not yet hit a strong accumulation zone. The coin’s UTXO may need to break out of its resistance to sustain January’s momentum while U.S interest rates could also affect BTC’s demand. Bitcoin’s [BTC] 43% hike in January surely brought rays...
Decentraland: Analyzing ‘development activity’ to find out entry position
Decentraland is working towards stimulating development activity. MANA bulls and bears locked in a tug of war: A look at the two sides of the coin. If you bought Decentraland’s MANA in December or earlier this month, then good for you. It has so far delivered an impressive performance until recently when it faced resistance at a key level.
Filecoin [FIL] could ensure another 20% hike, if Bitcoin [BTC]….
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Two obstacles block FIL’s path to its pre-FTX levels. FIL’s development activity fell, but the Funding Rate remained positive. Filecoin [FIL] rally in January offered investors...
Decoding ‘State of Avalanche Q4’ report for long-term AVAX holders
Avalanche’s daily activity was impacted by native projects. The NFT market underperformed. According to a report provided by Messari, projects on Avalanche observed significant improvements in Q4 of the previous year. These improvements had a significant impact on the daily activity of Avalanche, leading to a rise in overall...
Is Lido’s dominance in the liquid staking market at risk? Recent data suggests…
Lido’s market share declines as Coinbase enters the liquid staking market. Competitors offer better APR rates and declining network growth affects the Lido token. According to Delphi Digital’s recent data, Lido’s market share declined significantly over the last year. This can be attributed to the entry of Coinbase into the liquid staking derivatives market in June 2022. Prior to this, Lido held a market share of 85%, but this has now dropped to 73%.
Fantom to launch the much awaited fUSD V2, details inside
Fantom plans to launch version 2 of its fUSD Stablecoin this year. fUSD v2 aims to make the system more predictable and budget friendly. Andre Cronje, the Director of the Fantom Foundation announced Fantom’s plans to migrate its fUSD stablecoin to a more predictable and budget-friendly system with the launch of fUSD version 2.
Polkadot: Despite several updates in the past week, why did DOT fail to impress
Polkadot Ecosystem Weekly digest revealed major updates that happened in the network. Performance on the metrics and price fronts was not as promising. Polkadot [DOT] published the latest edition of Polkadot Ecosystem Weekly Digest on 30 January, which highlighted all the notable developments that took place on its ecosystem over the last seven days.
Decentraland: Deciphering reasons behind MANA’s bullish performance
MANA registered double-digit daily gains. Whale interest increased and metrics looked bullish. AO Metaverse and Decentraland [MANA] recently organized the second edition of Australian Open 23. The event, in which attendees were able to enter the main stadium, Rod Laver Arena, explore the precincts, and choose their own adventure through a series of tennis content, concluded on 29 January.
How Chiliz NFT collection launch may offer therapy for CHZ investors
Chiliz would launch its Scoville NFT soon after its recent Testnet phases. Active addresses increased but it was no guarantee for a CHZ uptick. According to the Official Chiliz [CHZ] Twitter page, it will launch an NFT collection in less than 48 hours from press time. For context, the Scoville NFT collection forms a part of the project’s plan to move to the Chiliz Chain 2.0.
Can Hedera’s [HBAR] strong DeFi presence be the key to its resurgence?
Hedera Hashgraph made significant strides in the DeFi sector, according to a recent report by Messari. Despite the prolonged crypto winter, Hedera’s improvements in DeFi remained unscathed. Notably, the total value locked (TVL) on the Hedera network has helped the HBAR register growth in its ecosystem. Read HBAR’s Price...
