CRV’s price has rallied by over 100% since the year started. Buyers can no longer support any further price rally, as bullish sentiment weakens. The price of Curve Finance’s CRV token has seen a significant increase, doubling in value since the beginning of the current bull cycle. Exchanging hands at $1.08 at press time, the alt’s value has risen by 107% in the last 30 days, data from CoinMarketCap showed.

1 DAY AGO