Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Former Rockvale High Football Player / Current Cumberland University Player Involved in Tragic Accident
(Rutherford County, TN) This past Saturday (01/28/2023), Coach Guthrie with Rockvale High School told friends, former students and supporters of the Rockvale Rockets football team that former player Brady Owen was involved in a serious auto accident. As a result of the wreck, Owen was listed in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
Murfreesboro, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Yahoo Sports
Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Vanderbilt football schedule 2023: Who do the Commodores miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Vanderbilt Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Commodores miss from the SEC slate?. The Commodores get a week off before...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
atozsports.com
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
wgnsradio.com
MTSU students create, network to pad résumés during 2023 HackMT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University Computer Science and Data Science students were not only creating games and dabbling with virtual reality and artificial intelligence at this year’s HackMT event, but also networking and establishing relationships with, hopefully, potential employers. Joined by representatives from industry partners, MTSU...
Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University suspended until at least 2027
The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for "accountability issues with their chapter."
wgnsradio.com
Statewide Special Olympics Event to be Hosted in Murfreesboro this April
Special Olympics in the Murfreesboro area has grown considerably and Olympians are training in a variety of sports to prepare for an upcoming event that will involve athletes from across the state. Assistant Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Director Thomas Laird told WGNS…. The Special Olympics event will be at MTSU...
WSMV
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
murfreesboro.com
MFRD Driver Promoted to Captain
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Interim Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announces the promotion of Alvin Brandon to the rank of captain. Brandon started his career with the department as a firefighter in Oct. 1997. He was promoted to driver in 2004. Brandon will begin his new role as captain on Jan. 29.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed, delayed Tuesday ahead of potential wintry weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to an icy weather threat. Metro Nashville Public Schools said they will operate on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
A tale of two cities
Recent news that Music City tourism honcho Butch Spyridon will (sort of) retire this summer has me thinking about how Nashville has changed during his three decades leading what is essentially the city’s official tourism bureau, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. Short answer: in just about every way. Longer answer: in some ways that […] The post A tale of two cities appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
The Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Discuss the Special Olympics, the Coffee Marathon, an Upcoming Indoor Triathlon and More
On the WGNS Action Line, we talked to guest from the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department about the opening of a new Greenway section, which will be this Tuesday (01/31/23) at 1PM. The ribbon cutting will be at the Central Valley Road Trailhead. WGNS spoke to Thomas Laird about the...
WKRN
Boutique hotel for dogs opening in Nashville
Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick. Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick. State rests case after arguing nurse’s...
WKRN
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nashville home heavily damaged in fire
A Nashville home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday evening.
WKRN
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release
Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
