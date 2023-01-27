Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
'Bitcoin (BTC) Over $100,000,' Hedge Fund Founder Shares His Bullish Take
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Lido Finance (LDO) Price Drop Caused by This Group of Traders
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Flare (FLR) Maintains 17% WTD, Here Are 3 Reasons Boosting Price
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Mastercard and Binance Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of a prepaid card for the Brazilian market after joining forces with financial services giant Mastercard. The tie-up is meant to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the relatively nascent world of digital assets. It will be possible for...
u.today
Breaking: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges as Twitter Plans to Add Support for Crypto Payments
According to a recent report by the Financial Times, Twitter is seeking regulatory licenses in order to allow payments on its platform. This is part of CEO Elon Musk's plan to diversify revenue streams and launch an "everything app." While Twitter will initially support only fiat payments, it also plans...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows 540% Burn Increase as Breakout Becomes Possibility
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Flux (FLUX) Halving 80% Activated, Here's How Price Might React
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Ancient Whale Drops His Holdings, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 30
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) up 52% MTD, Here Are Two Crucial Factors That Triggered Price
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
55% of Ethereum (ETH) Holdings Now on These Two Exchanges: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Djed Stablecoin Goes Live: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Fall Might Be Stirred by Jump Trading, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Price Analysis for January 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Barry Silbert's Grayscale Slapped with Lawsuit by Rival
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has slapped rival Grayscale Investments with a lawsuit, accusing the Digital Currency Group subsidiary of exaggerating the chances of its Bitcoin Trust being eventually converted into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Grayscale's conduct is "unfair" and "deceptive," according to the plaintiff. At the same time, the...
u.today
Ripple Sold $226 Million Worth of XRP in Q4, Here Are Other Key Insights
Crypto company Ripple, which specializes in cross-border money transfers, has reported its fourth quarter 2022 results. Ripple's report included not only key metrics describing the company's direct operations, but also a performance review of XRPL, the decentralized blockchain ecosystem used by the company. Cross-border business. According to the report, Ripple's...
u.today
Cardano Kicks Off 'Big Week' as Testnet for Wrapped BTC Goes Live: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Litecoin (LTC) 80% Growth Triggered by These Two Key Reasons
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0