ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Who is Jeff Zients, the next White House chief of staff?

By Kathryn Watson
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434ve9_0kTU6VLY00

President Biden formally announced Friday that Jeff Zients, the former White House COVID-19 czar, will replace Ron Klain as chief of staff.

In a lengthy statement, Mr. Biden praised Klain for his tireless work, and said he is "confident that Jeff will continue Ron's example of smart, steady leadership, as we continue to work hard every day for the people we were sent here to serve."

CBS News had already reported that Zients would replace Klain. Klain has been Mr. Biden's chief of staff since day one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT2x6_0kTU6VLY00
Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator, left, wears a protective mask while listening as President Joe Biden on April 21, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president said the White House will host an official transition event next week to thank Klain and to welcome Zients back to the White House as chief of staff.

So who is Jeff Zients?

Mr. Biden has described Zients as an "expert manager," which is why the president brought him on to handle the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He does have more business experience than Klain, something that could benefit the president as he heads into the second half of his term. Zients left his position as COVID-19 coordinator last year.

"He's a great implementer, he's great with operations and he's also an amazing human being, which I think should matter as well," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before any announcement was made.

He has extensive private sector experience

Zients' background is in management consulting and business leadership, and he's spent about two decades in the private sector. Zients worked at the consulting firm Bain & Company, and served as CEO and chairman of the The Advisory Board Company. He also served on the boards of Facebook, Children's National Medical Center and Sirius XM Radio, according to his Obama-era biography.

Zients also co-founded The Urban Alliance Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with companies to provide young people from low-income families with paid internships, mentors and job training.

A D.C.-specific claim to fame is that Zients is an original investor in and co-owner of the popular local chain, Call Your Mother Deli. Mr. Biden has visited the Georgetown location as president.

In 2002, when he was 35, Zients landed on Fortune magazine's list of the 40 richest Americans under 40. The magazine at the time estimated his wealth was $149 million.

He worked for the Obama administration

Zients' first government job was in 2009, when he was made chief performance officer for the Office of Management and Budget for the Obama administration. He went on to serve as the director of the National Economic Council and assistant to Obama for economic policy.

Zients also dealt with the aftermath of the failures Healthcare.gov, after the Affordable Care Act website imploded shortly after launching .

"When I ran for office, I promised to make government work for the American people," Mr. Biden said in his Friday statement. "That's what Jeff does. A big task ahead is now implementing the laws we've gotten passed efficiently and fairly."

He grew up in D.C.

Zients was born and raised in Washington, D.C., attended the all-boys St. Albans private school in the city. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Duke University.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'Raises Serious Ethics Concerns': House Oversight Republicans Demand Art Dealer Turn Over Info On Embattled First Son Hunter Biden's Paintings

House Oversight Republicans are calling upon art dealer Georges Bergès to come forward with information regarding the discreet purchases of Hunter Biden's paintings.RadarOnline.com has discovered Oversight Chair James Comer fired off a letter to Bergès this week, demanding that he provide the names of buyers as the list remained anonymous to both the White House and the public."The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Joe Biden and his family's foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes," Comer declared in his letter, noting the Biden family benefitted from his positions as a public official.Comer said it's imperative for Bergès to...
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump’s secret donation to Arizona election audit revealed as he sets off on campaign trail

Donald Trump reportedly made a secret $1m donation to a partisan-driven“audit” of Arizona’s election results in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.According to The Guardian, it was Mr Trump who largedly bankrolled the discredited review of election results which the president hoped would support his baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him and swing the outcome in his favour. The revelation comes as it also emerged that Mr Trump’s attorney John Eastman is facing disciplinary charges and potential disbarment in California over his involvement in the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.This weekend,...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, her office announced.The funeral will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, where Harris will join several other senior White House officials, including Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Tara Murray, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement.Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer and attorney for Nichols' family, said Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, spoke by phone with Harris for more than 30 minutes on...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
130K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy