National College Football Pundit Heaps Praise On Dowell Loggains

By Andrew Lyon
 4 days ago

247sports National College Football Reporter Brandon Marcello lauded South Carolina's new offensive coordinator on ESPN Arkansas radio late last week.

When the South Carolina Gamecocks hired new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains back in mid-December, a broad spectrum of opinions developed surrounding the hire. There was one faction of people who believed that Loggains' lack of perceived success as an NFL play-caller didn't make him as viable of a candidate for the position, while others thought that his vast amount of experience at the professional ranks and ability to build strong bonds with the players fit exactly what the Gamecocks needed.

One place where you'll likely never hear a bad word said about the Gamecocks' new offensive play-caller is the University of Arkansas, where Loggains both played back in college and coached as an on-field assistant for the last two seasons under Sam Pittman. Back on January 19th, Hit That Line, the Arkansas affiliate station for ESPN radio, interviewed 247sports National College Football Reporter Brandon Marcello regarding how former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left for the same position at TCU.

The conversation eventually turned to where Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson stood in the SEC quarterback hierarchy for 2023, which led to Brandon discussing Spencer Rattler, and, more specifically, former Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains and the impact he could have for South Carolina:

"You know Spencer Rattler, I hate saying this, but I'm still not sold on him... I will say this; I trust that Dowell Loggains is going to continue his trajectory up as [Rattler's] offensive coordinator there. I know Arkansas fans don't wanna hear that, but what Dowell's gonna do as a coordinator is really going to be fun and interesting to watch because one, he's never run a college offense, and two, [he has] all kinds of different concepts and different ideas that he's picked up along the way," Marcello explained. "Knowing [Dowell's] mind and the way he is, if he had chosen to follow the college football path instead of the NFL path, he would probably be a power five head coach right now."

One of the hosts immediately jumped in near the end of the aforementioned quote and said that Loggains was "the most overqualified position coach in college football last year." Marcello would later state that Dowell Loggains caught bad breaks in the NFL, being hired to call multiple offenses that didn't have the personnel to run it.

