Five veterinary care startups from North America have won this 7th annual award. Purina disclosed the 4 winning pet care startup companies from the United States and Canada that won its 2023 Pet Care Innovation Prize. Ranging from at-home age estimations for cats and dogs to an app that uses artificial intelligence to measure pets’ feelings, each winner represents the latest technology in the pet care industry.

