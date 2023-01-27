Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old diamond heiress from India gives up her $61 million fortune to live in poverty as a "monk"
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi from India was born to a life of luxury and a family of wealthy diamond merchants with a fortune of about $61 million. Devanshi was an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewelry business located in Surat, the diamond capital of India.
DVM 360
Purina announces its 2023 Pet Care Innovation Prize winners
Five veterinary care startups from North America have won this 7th annual award. Purina disclosed the 4 winning pet care startup companies from the United States and Canada that won its 2023 Pet Care Innovation Prize. Ranging from at-home age estimations for cats and dogs to an app that uses artificial intelligence to measure pets’ feelings, each winner represents the latest technology in the pet care industry.
DVM 360
Brief overview of acid-base interpretation
In a dvm360® interview, Dr Mariana Pardo explains why this is an invaluable tool in veterinary medicine. In this dvm360® interview at our Fetch Conference in San Diego, California, Mariana Pardo, BVSc, MV, DACVECC, outlines the useful insights that acid-base interpretation offers veterinary professionals. The following is a...
