‘I’m super happy, super proud,’ says Karen Khachanov after admirable Australian Open run

By Courtney Pledger
 4 days ago

The new world No. 13 is keeping a positive outlook after his loss in the semi-finals.

Karen Khachanov is leaving Australia with his ‘head high’ after making it to his second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final.

The Russian suffered a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 defeat to third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after a lengthy three hour and 21 minute battle.

Though there was a potential comeback on the cards after Khachanov stole away with the third set following a tight tiebreak, he ultimately was unable to contend with the Greek’s back-to-back forehand winners.

After a fortnight of hard work, though, Khachanov has climbed seven places in the ATP Rankings to world No. 13, just four places behind his career-high which he achieved in 2019.

‘’Obviously I'm super happy, super proud of the [recent] results... second consecutive semi-final," Khachanov said in his post-match press conference.

"I fought hard. I was losing actually in the third set. He was serving for the match. He had two match points. I never give up.

"I think it was very close, a very good-level match. He took over in some important moments, some important points. He got the win, so simple as that.

‘’I definitely go with my head high.

"[I will] rest a couple of days, think with my team for [my upcoming] schedule... have a team meeting to discuss those particular situations and moments on what we need to work.

"Hopefully I keep believing that I can pass this step next time, if I am in this situation, hopefully. That's it."

Though Tsitsipas openly calls the Australian Open his ‘Home Slam’ on account of the support he receives in Australia, Khachanov had his fair share of the crowd’s support during the clash, for which he was very grateful.

‘’Grateful for them to cheer, to support," he added.

"Just really happy to see everybody on that court to give me love all the way until the end.’’

