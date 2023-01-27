ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyre Nichols Body Cam Footage To Be Released & 5 Officers Are Charged And Jailed For Murder

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
Five Memphis police officers were fired, charged and jailed in the course of one week in connection to Tyre Nichols' death. The 29-year-old was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation and was allegedly beaten by these cops on January 7.

Nichols died in the hospital three days later. The body camera footage has only been shown to authorities and the young man's family but hasn’t been released to the public due to the severity of the investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) released a statement on January 26 that evidence gathered from the investigation was enough to jail all five men on the following seven charges:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Kidnapping with Bodily Injury
  • Aggravated Kidnapping in Possession of a Deadly Weapon
  • Official Misconduct
  • Official Misconduct – Refrain
  • Official Oppression.

According to Reuters, the footage will be released Friday, and cops are bracing for protests.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, called the footage "heinous," "deplorable" and "violent" during a press conference.

His office released a statement reacting to the news of the former officers being apprehended, saying that it gives them hope as they continue work to get justice for Nichols.

"This tragedy meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death. Tyre’s loved ones’ lives were forever changed when he was beaten to death, and we will keep saying his name until justice is served."

What is the Tyre Nichols case about?

On January 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols was stopped for a traffic violation.

According to TBI, "evidence shows Nichols ran from officers during a physical altercation." The agency also notes that there was a second encounter that also included a physical encounter, after which Nichols was hospitalized.

Three days later, Nichols was pronounced deceased at the medical facility.

TBI noted that this is still an ongoing investigation.

