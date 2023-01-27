ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonphoenix.com

Hot Shooting Carries Phoenix to 72-58 Win Over Drexel

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team had its second-best shooting performance of the season as the Phoenix earned a 72-58 victory over Drexel on Saturday, Jan. 28, in a Colonial Athletic Association contest at Schar Center. Sean Halloran led four Phoenix players in double figures with...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy