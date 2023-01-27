Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
How states are preparing for Medicaid redeterminations
State Medicaid departments had been waiting for more than a year for certainty of when the unwinding of Medicaid's continuous coverage provision would begin, according to Kate McEvoy, executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors. States got that certainty in late December with President Joe Biden signing the...
beckerspayer.com
5 recent legal actions involving payers
From two insurers dropping legal challenges over Medi-Cal contract awards to Cigna suing over an executive's departure to a competitor, here are five lawsuits and settlements involving payers Becker's has reported since Jan. 4. 1. Cigna sued former executive Amy Bricker and CVS, alleging her departure to the rival violated...
beckerspayer.com
How a Minnesota payer is boosting Medicaid outreach ahead of redeterminations
UCare is awarding grants to healthcare organizations across Minnesota to help them prepare for the impact of upcoming Medicaid redeterminations. The nation has been under continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. On April 1, states will be allowed to begin determining who is and is not eligible for the program. Recent estimates have said that up to 18 million people could lose coverage over the course of about a year.
beckerspayer.com
HHS wants to strengthen contraceptive coverage requirements
HHS is proposing a new pathway for no-cost contraceptive coverage for employees of organizations with religious objections to covering these services. The agency issued a proposed rule Jan. 30, which would establish a program for members of plans sponsored by employers or universities that have religious objections to contraceptives to obtain them from a participating provider.
beckerspayer.com
Senators reintroduce bills to reform PBM industry
A bipartisan group of senators are once again pushing for new regulations around the pharmacy benefit manager industry. Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley reintroduced the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act and the Prescription Pricing for the People Act Jan. 27, which they say will increase drug pricing transparency and suppress PBM practices such as spread pricing and payment clawbacks.
beckerspayer.com
CMS announces special ACA enrollment period for those losing Medicaid coverage
CMS is opening an ACA special enrollment period for those losing healthcare coverage after the end of Medicaid's continuous enrollment provision. The special enrollment period will run from March 31, 2023, to July 31, 2024, according to a Jan. 27 CMS letter. Those eligible will have 60 days after they submit their application to select a HealthCare.gov marketplace plan. Coverage starts the first day of the month after they select a plan.
Comments / 0