2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Cringe.com: History listing Columbus events for public reaches nearly 30 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
614now.com
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
25 elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus, Ohio
From Grandview to Dublin, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus.
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
wosu.org
Meet Brandon Simmons, the student activist turned Columbus school board candidate
A Columbus Alternative High School graduate who was critical of some of the district’s buildings during his time in school is now running for the Columbus Board of Education. Brandon Simmons, 21, made local headlines in 2019 as he was the public face of a student-led effort to improve...
Demolition in Grandview Heights: What’s coming and going with a new school
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A building containing over a century of history is slowly being torn down in Grandview Heights as the local school district makes way for renovations. The work is part of Grandview Heights Schools’ three-year plan to update its high school and middle school buildings. A fall 2022 district newsletter reported […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Homes In This Ohio City Are Selling In 15 Days Or Less
Find out where the market is booming.
columbusunderground.com
Cheap Eats: Bring a Big Appetite to Little Palace
On my way to The Little Palace Restaurant for the first time, I received a sign from above that I was getting close. Literally. The renowned neon sign caught my eye even in broad daylight, like a North Star pointing me home. Located at 240 S. Fourth St. Downtown, Little...
columbusunderground.com
Demolition Begins on Douglas Elementary School Site
Demolition got under way today on the Douglas Alternative Elementary School site in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. The Columbus Board of Education voted in January of 2020 to sell the 3.9 acre Douglas site and Columbus City Council signed off on the plan to purchase it in July of the same year. Columbus Recreation and Parks purchased the property, as well as the 11 acre Stockbridge Elementary School site at 3350 S. Champion Ave., for the appraised value of $1.99M ($1,650,000, for Douglas and $340,000, for Stockbridge, as approved by the Columbus Board of Education in August of 2020).
Record-Herald
Adena adds three new providers
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of three health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to welcome:. Jennifer Breedlove, DO...
614now.com
Columbus restaurant closing original location after 32 years, but reopening another
While Chili Verde Cafe is closing its long-standing original location, fans of the concept will still be able to enjoy its enduringly-popular take on the cuisine of New Mexico at its second location. According to to Chili Verde owner Tom Anthony, the restaurant plans to close its original storefront, which...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Layered taco salad
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 lb. ground meat of choice (beef, turkey, plant-based protein, etc.) Red onions, diced (optional) In skillet, brown meat until cooked through. Drain if necessary. Add taco seasoning and 2/3 cup water. Cook for another two minutes or so and then allow to cool a bit.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
