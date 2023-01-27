Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
iheart.com
'Jeopardy' Champ Calls For 'Lifetime Ban' Of Recent Contestant
Since it debuted in 1984, there have been roughly 17,000 contestants on Jeopardy, and nearly all of them have gone on to tell friends about their exciting time on the show - one even wound up hosting Jeopardy. But with so many people appearing on the program, there are bound to be a couple who have taken issue with their experiences as a player. That's the case for recent winner Yogesh Raut.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Theresa Caputo, Gisele, Paris Jackson, Ronda Rousey!
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Hair Bigger Than Ever In Latest Post. Gisele Bundchen will reportedly talk in-depth about her split from Tom Brady in an upcoming "Vanity Fair" cover story. Paris Jackson Sings!. Ronda Rousey is 36. Pamela Anderson says "Borat" ended her relationship with Kid Rock. Ariel Winter...
Comments / 0