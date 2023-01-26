Nominations Open for Bordentown Regional High School's Academic Hall of Fame

BORDENTOWN, NJ — Do you know a Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) or William MacFarland High School graduate who has excelled in their lives post-high school? Now is the time to nominate them for the BRHS Academic Hall of Fame.

Each school year, BRHS accepts nominations for induction into the Hall of Fame, which coordinates with the annual Scholastic Awards Banquet, in which Seniors who have maintained an academic average of at least 87% for their first seven semesters are honored.

The 2023 Academic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Scholastic Awards Banquet will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2 at BRHS.

BRHS is encouraging residents to nominate individuals to be inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame. A committee made up of community members, faculty and administrators will review the nominations and make final selections. Nominees must be graduates of William MacFarland High School or Bordentown Regional High School and "have distinguished themselves in their personal and/or professional life," according to BRHS.

Anyone who would like to make a nomination should contact Mrs. Melissa Guido at Bordentown Regional High School at (609) 298-0025, Ext. 1102 or mguido@bordentown.k12.nj.us.

Nominations must be made to Mrs. Guido by Friday, February 10.



