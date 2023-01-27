ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Clayton News Daily

What Does Angel Number 999 Mean for You in 2023?

Have you noticed that talk about numerology and angel numbers seems to be everywhere these days? If it's been hard to fully understand, we totally get it and are happy to guide you through these popular beliefs. Angel numbers are a series of numbers that appear together, and keep showing up in someone's life in order to send a message. They are called angel numbers, or spiritual numbers, because many people believe that this is how angels communicate with individuals in their everyday lives. And one example is angel number 999.
psychologytoday.com

The Power of Our Words

Not everyone realizes how powerful words can be. One negative statement can negate thousands of kind and thoughtful words we have said to someone. It's important to consider how our words—both negative and positive—will affect others and ourselves before we use them. I think everyone agrees that words...
FLORIDA STATE
MindBodyGreen

Can You Make Someone Fall In Love With You? What Psychology Tells Us

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you have your sights on someone special, you might be wondering if there are proven ways to get them to love you back. While the answer may not be as black and white as you're hoping, here's what relationship experts want you to know about how to make someone fall in love.
psychologytoday.com

How to Trust Your Feelings

Many people downplay emotionality as weak and dramatic. Fearing emotion leads to overthinking and anxiety. Regularly avoiding emotions can leave a lot of unprocessed baggage that can feel overwhelming when confronted, but no emotion lasts forever. It’s common to hear well-meaning helpers telling you to “trust your feelings,” or “go...
psychologytoday.com

Finding Joy and Engaging in the Dance of Life

Why is it so challenging for adults to find joy in the everyday, yet so easy for children? We enter the world with a sense of wonder and curiosity. Because we are constantly in the present moment, our eyes see only what is right in front of us, making us little masters of mindfulness. We engage freely and smile easily. As we move from infancy through toddlerhood, we play ceaselessly and ask endless questions.
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
msn.com

Divorcing A Narcissist Starts With Changing You, Not Them

Divorce is never easy. Even when you decide to part ways "amicably," you still feel like you somehow dropped the ball or failed. And no matter how much you talk beforehand and how in agreement you think you are, something will always come up along the way. That's especially true when you're divorcing a narcissist because, in short, narcissists don't like to lose.

