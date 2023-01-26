Ralphie, the "fire-breathing demon" dog, is available for adoption, but it looks like only the "Mother of Dragons" is willing to take him in. He looks like any other adorable dog from afar but he is also living proof of the fact that looks can be deceptive. Ralphie is not for the faint of heart, cautioned the Niagara SPCA in New York, who posted a list of all of his “less than desirable traits." According to TODAY, this 26-pound black-and-white dog is a highly sought-after pooch, at first glance. "People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post that has gone viral. "Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package."

