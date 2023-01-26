ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Do Dogs Know and Prefer Their Own Breed or Do They Mix?

Dogs, like other animals and humans, will imprint on important figures in their early life. As a result, they may grow familiar with and gravitate toward dogs who have a certain appearance, odor, etc. Size and play style may also play a role in preferences about which dogs to spend...
Upworthy

This 'fire-breathing demon' dog's adoption ad will leave you in stitches: 'He’s a whole jerk'

Ralphie, the "fire-breathing demon" dog, is available for adoption, but it looks like only the "Mother of Dragons" is willing to take him in. He looks like any other adorable dog from afar but he is also living proof of the fact that looks can be deceptive. Ralphie is not for the faint of heart, cautioned the Niagara SPCA in New York, who posted a list of all of his “less than desirable traits." According to TODAY, this 26-pound black-and-white dog is a highly sought-after pooch, at first glance. "People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post that has gone viral. "Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package."
pethelpful.com

17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All

Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
pethelpful.com

Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
petpress.net

9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever

Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
catingtonpost.com

5 Scientific Reasons Why Cats Make You Happy

Cat owners sometimes get a bad rap – especially if you’re above a certain age or own more than one cat. Though the term “crazy cat lady” is kicked around fairly often, owning a cat may make you anything but crazy. In fact, owning a cat could have a beneficial impact on your mental health.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua 'Yells' at Cats Who Got Loose Just Like a Human Mom

For as small as Chihuahuas are, they sure do run the house. They aren't afraid to use their voice to demand something. And more often than not, they use that voice to boss others around. The good news is that sometimes they're bossy just because they're being protective. That's what...
Upworthy

Mom gives toddler the license to shop at Target and the internet is living for it

Everyone loves to grab a coffee and shop at Target every once in a while. When you walk into Target, you will probably see a Starbucks near the entrance that establishes this warm, inviting vibe and makes everyone want to spend hours there. It's even more indulging when you go alone without the husband who asks you to stop making unnecessary purchases. However, for one little toddler who always wanted to shop at Target, her mom made her wish come true. For her first shopping date, mom Albina Mart, aka @albinamart on tiktok accompanied her daughter to Target and even grabbed some babyccino.
katzenworld.co.uk

11 Signs Your Cats Are Finished Training You

I’ve started to realize recently that I’ve had very little luck in training my cats. I’ll freely admit I haven’t spent much time trying to train them. Not that I don’t think I could, more because I think they would look at it as a revolt and simply move to another house.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Living a Good Life? How to Think Like a Therapist

Are you pursuing a career or relationship that are not true to who you are?. Our lives are fleeting and precious. It is easy to deny the reality of our own demise, but wisdom comes from confronting our own mortality. What does it mean to think like a therapist? That...

