WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
VIENNA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia SAR honors veteran at Vietnam Memorial

On January 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in program to honor a veteran held at the Vietnam Memorial, Washington, D.C. David Chapman of Moultrie, Georgia, is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He has become...
VIRGINIA STATE
mediafeed.org

Georgetown University will cost you this much

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
rvahub.com

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU names local four-year-old as community ambassador

Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.
RICHMOND, VA
chantillynews.org

Principal leaves legacy of academic success, support

“Hey, Dr. Poole,” a student yells out after lunch, greeting the school’s principal, who waves back. Dr. Scott Poole is often found talking to students outside the cafeteria, working in his office or watching student sporting events. Since August 2017, Dr. Poole has served as the principal at...
CHANTILLY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

2023 Bethesda Row Openings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announces the recent opening of ANINE BING at Bethesda Row, the brand’s first location in the DMV. Sustainable fashion brand Reformation and Veronica Beardwill also join the leading lineup of premium retail in the Bethesda, Md. neighborhood later this year. ANINE BING features everyday...
BETHESDA, MD
addictedtovacation.com

5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive

There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA

