Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Diedrich Bader shares his 'strange' experience in Richmond
Actor and comedian Diedrich Bader may be best known for his starring role as Oswald on "The Drew Carey Show."
rvahub.com
Torchy’s Tacos opens second Richmond location at Carytown Exchange this week
On the heels of its Short Pump opening earlier this month, Torchy’s Tacos is getting ready to launch its second Richmond-area restaurant. Located at 3510 W. Cary St. in Carytown Exchange, this new location opens on February 1st and joins Charlottesville and Short Pump as Torchy’s third Virginia location.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia SAR honors veteran at Vietnam Memorial
On January 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in program to honor a veteran held at the Vietnam Memorial, Washington, D.C. David Chapman of Moultrie, Georgia, is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He has become...
mediafeed.org
Georgetown University will cost you this much
Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
rvahub.com
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU names local four-year-old as community ambassador
Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
chantillynews.org
Principal leaves legacy of academic success, support
“Hey, Dr. Poole,” a student yells out after lunch, greeting the school’s principal, who waves back. Dr. Scott Poole is often found talking to students outside the cafeteria, working in his office or watching student sporting events. Since August 2017, Dr. Poole has served as the principal at...
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
rvahub.com
Libbie Avenue, Cary Street Road in Stonewall Court and Lockgreen neighborhoods to be shut down for seven-month repair project
The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities announced that two stretches of neighborhood roads in the city’s First District would be closed today through August 31, 2023, for a project to repair and upgrade the sanitary sewer system in the area. The City of Richmond’s Department of...
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic ministries must together encounter, listen to and accompany women and children, panelists say
Efforts to help women and children thrive, across all stages of human life, need to be interpersonal and in collaboration with different ministries, panelists said at a Jan. 29 plenary session for the 2023 Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in Washington, D.C. Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, vice president of the...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
rvahub.com
Libbie Mill Midtown set to expand again with construction of Harp’s Mill apartments
The news comes on the heels of ACACIA midtown’s recent soft opening, pop-up dinners, and the impending opening of Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar in the coming weeks. Gumenick Properties is marking the continued development at Libbie Mill – Midtown with the commencement of site work for its newest 398-apartment community, Harp’s Landing Apartments.
mocoshow.com
2023 Bethesda Row Openings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announces the recent opening of ANINE BING at Bethesda Row, the brand’s first location in the DMV. Sustainable fashion brand Reformation and Veronica Beardwill also join the leading lineup of premium retail in the Bethesda, Md. neighborhood later this year. ANINE BING features everyday...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
Inside Nova
Spanberger relaunches ‘Valentines for Vets’ effort
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District. Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
