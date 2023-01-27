ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List

Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
Monday morning’s cold temperatures nearly set new records

SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures in certain parts of the state during the early hours of Monday nearly set new records. KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank joined Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the bone-chilling temperatures. Eubank says that Logan saw a low of 30 degrees...
DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
South Jordan could see new housing development

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan may be getting a new housing community in the next several years. The same company that developed Daybreak just announced its announced its plans to annex 2,200 acres to develop another community in South Jordan. Rio Tinto Kennecott is asking South Jordan land...
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
Welcome Home: Woodland estate

WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
