ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
lehifreepress.com
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List
Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
ksl.com
Power outages hit Salt Lake Valley as cold front settles in
SALT LAKE CITY — Over 2,000 customers reported power outages across the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning amid frigid temperatures, according to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map. The map said that 13 outages in Utah were affecting 2,240 customers. That changed to 19 outages affecting 205 customers along the...
New ski shuttle service opens in Cottonwood Canyons
The "Cottonwood Connect" shuttle service is now taking riders to and from Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton Resort.
Utah swimming pools must follow a new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule. What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
davisjournal.com
Beams placed for new bridge structures connecting I-15 with West Davis Highway
UDOT closed southbound Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville last weekend to allow crews to place beams for bridge structures. A series of closures are set for the next four to five months. Photo by Roger V. Tuttle. FARMINGTON—For the next four to five...
futuretravelexperience.com
Delta investing in “a more comfortable, seamless travel journey for customers” at Salt Lake City Airport
Delta Air Lines and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) have finalised a new lease agreement, paving the way for Delta’s continued growth and investment in one of its critical West Coast hubs. The contract extends Delta’s current lease to 2044 and adds a construction phase to Delta’s SLC...
kslnewsradio.com
Monday morning’s cold temperatures nearly set new records
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures in certain parts of the state during the early hours of Monday nearly set new records. KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank joined Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the bone-chilling temperatures. Eubank says that Logan saw a low of 30 degrees...
Farmers take extra precautions as extreme wind chill hits Utah
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect in Tooele County until Monday at noon, with wind chills as low as 30 below. It’s weather that a normal farm animal can handle with the help of some shelter and hay.
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
KSLTV
DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
Park City councilman lists home for sale amid feud with White Pine Touring
Rubell listed his Thaynes Canyon home for sale last week. Summit County records indicate he owns other property in Park City. City council members are required to live in city limits. Rubell didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. In recent months he and White Pine Touring have...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
kslnewsradio.com
South Jordan could see new housing development
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan may be getting a new housing community in the next several years. The same company that developed Daybreak just announced its announced its plans to annex 2,200 acres to develop another community in South Jordan. Rio Tinto Kennecott is asking South Jordan land...
Multiple vehicle accident near Jordanelle Gondola; U.S. Highway 40 shut down
SUMMIT COUNTY — A major accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Sunday on Highway 40 near the Jordanelle Gondola. Multiple injuries have been reported to have occurred as a result, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
Welcome Home: Woodland estate
WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
