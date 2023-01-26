ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

arkadelphian.com

Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
FRIENDSHIP, AR
neareport.com

New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board

JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

AEDCE names 2023 board of directors

The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

The Possibility of Universal Newborn Home Health in Arkansas

State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas. Mayberry mentions that if the bill passes, it would join Oregon and New Jersey as the first states to pass this program.
ARKANSAS STATE
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Arkansas 2023: Reviews & Free Guides

Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Arkansas can be a great way to protect your personal assets while doing business. However, before you can launch your LLC, you’ll need to understand the costs involved in the process. In this article, we’ll take a look at the typical costs associated with forming an LLC in Arkansas in 2023, as well as provide some free resources to help you navigate the process.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Delta Byways to present 21st annual Delta Awards

The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas will be presented during festivities on Jan. 27 at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Helena-West Helena. The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support...
HELENA, AR
kuaf.com

ACHI Officials Raise Awareness on Arkansas' State of Maternal Health

Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, half of the state is classified as a "maternity care desert," in a report from March of Dimes. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement officials recognized the state's rankings on maternity health care during Maternal Health Awareness Day this Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
mcnews.online

Forest Service to begin prescribed burns

HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests will be conducting prescribed burns in Arkansas and Oklahoma over the next several months. Prescribed burns are conducted when the conditions indicate that natural resource management objectives will be met and there will be minimal impact to the public.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas

Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
ARKANSAS STATE

