arkadelphian.com
Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
neareport.com
New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board
JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
talkbusiness.net
AEDCE names 2023 board of directors
The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
kuaf.com
The Possibility of Universal Newborn Home Health in Arkansas
State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas. Mayberry mentions that if the bill passes, it would join Oregon and New Jersey as the first states to pass this program.
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Arkansas 2023: Reviews & Free Guides
Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Arkansas can be a great way to protect your personal assets while doing business. However, before you can launch your LLC, you’ll need to understand the costs involved in the process. In this article, we’ll take a look at the typical costs associated with forming an LLC in Arkansas in 2023, as well as provide some free resources to help you navigate the process.
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Delta Byways to present 21st annual Delta Awards
The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas will be presented during festivities on Jan. 27 at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Helena-West Helena. The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support...
kuaf.com
ACHI Officials Raise Awareness on Arkansas' State of Maternal Health
Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, half of the state is classified as a "maternity care desert," in a report from March of Dimes. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement officials recognized the state's rankings on maternity health care during Maternal Health Awareness Day this Monday.
ACHI: Millions in NWA Medicare costs spent outside region
An analysis has found that millions of dollars of the billion spent on Northwest Arkansas Medicare enrollees' healthcare in 2019 were spent on services provided outside of the region.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Capitol View: Teacher pay and balancing the budget
Week three of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly is in the books, and while it was slow compared to previous years, there were some debates and actions.
KATV
Winter weather returns to Arkansas this week; Potential for ice increasing
Winter weather chances return to Arkansas this week. Several rounds of precipitation are expected beginning Monday. Travel impacts are possible as early as Monday afternoon due to sleet and freezing rain across the northern half of the state. Much colder air will spill into the state during the day on...
KHBS
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
mcnews.online
Forest Service to begin prescribed burns
HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests will be conducting prescribed burns in Arkansas and Oklahoma over the next several months. Prescribed burns are conducted when the conditions indicate that natural resource management objectives will be met and there will be minimal impact to the public.
Common Arkansas tax mistakes that can hold you up
With the tax season underway, Arkansas residents will want to avoid common mistakes as they prepare their tax returns.
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
a-z-animals.com
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
