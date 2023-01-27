Read full article on original website
Saturday Night Live Takes Aim At Louisiana’s Raising Cane’s
So most people agree that Saturday Night Live hasn't been as strong in recent years. Compared to the peak years in the late 90s and early 2000s, the modern SNL seems to be missing something. That doesn't mean its all of their bits have been bad. They hit occasionally, especially...
What’s it Like to Live Off Grid in Louisiana Versus Other States?
Trust me, I get it. I think we've all wanted to throw away every single electronic leash we own at some point and go live in a cabin in the woods, but how sustainable is it? And would you really want to live off the grid in Louisiana?. Could you...
How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?
We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
These Teens Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since The Start Of 2023
It seems like the state of Louisiana deals with an exceedingly high amount of missing children. One child is too many, but looking at it in a realistic way, the amount of missing children reported in Louisiana compared to the state's population seems to be incredibly high. Louisiana can use all the help they can get to combat this situation. That's where the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children comes in.
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Dreams of Winning Big Bucks in Powerball Continues in Louisiana
This was not my lucky week and it wasn't your either. There was no big winner for the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. This means the big prize keeps growing. Louisiana residents are still dreaming of winning one of the biggest jackpots in the history of the game. The big...
Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town
A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
$50,000 Louisiana Powerball Ticket Unclaimed & is Now Worthless
Someone in St. Amant is going to be really crying in their gumbo when they see this news. They just missed out on $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket, purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant in Ascension Parish expired on Thursday. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson...
She Fires A Gun And Angers Louisiana Dems, But Who Is She?
In what may, or may not, be an opening ad for a campaign to be Louisiana's next Governor, this (maybe) politician has confused a lot of people. Which might end up being the point. Before we dive all the way in, watch this ad... OK Katie...what is this? There's no...
Louisiana DOC Holding Inmates Longer Than Their Sentence
With all the talk about Justice Reinvestment releasing inmates, including violent offenders, too early, Louisiana Department of Corrections seem to be taking things into their own hands. But the Department of Justice says it's a violation of the 14th Amendment to hold inmates past their release date. Oh, that pesky...
10 Jobs Most Louisiana People Say They Just Won’t Do
I have to admit that when it comes to careers, most radio personalities truly have it made. Very infrequently do we have to brave the weather elements. We work in a climate controlled environment and outside the occasional remote broadcast, we are far removed from the heat of summer or the wrath of a winter storm.
