Louisiana State

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
LOUISIANA STATE
Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana

I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
LOUISIANA STATE
These Teens Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since The Start Of 2023

It seems like the state of Louisiana deals with an exceedingly high amount of missing children. One child is too many, but looking at it in a realistic way, the amount of missing children reported in Louisiana compared to the state's population seems to be incredibly high. Louisiana can use all the help they can get to combat this situation. That's where the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children comes in.
LOUISIANA STATE
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
COVINGTON, LA
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

