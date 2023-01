FARMVILLE, Va. – On Saturday night, Charleston Southern scorched the nets to take down Longwood men's basketball 75-63. Claudell Harris, Jr. led a potent Charleston Southern (8-13, 4-6 Big South) attack rained down threes in the first half and free throws after halftime to take down the Lancers. Harris had a game-high 23 points, thanks in part to four made threes, to go with eight rebounds. RJ Johnson chipped in 13 points, and Kalib Clinton and Taje' Kelly added 12 points apiece.

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO