Arkansas State

magnoliareporter.com

UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
neareport.com

New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board

JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
JONESBORO, AR
kuaf.com

ACHI Officials Raise Awareness on Arkansas' State of Maternal Health

Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, half of the state is classified as a "maternity care desert," in a report from March of Dimes. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement officials recognized the state's rankings on maternity health care during Maternal Health Awareness Day this Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

AARP Arkansas accepting 2023 community challenge grant applications

AARP Arkansas is seeking local eligible organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 4:00 p.m. Grants can fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

The Possibility of Universal Newborn Home Health in Arkansas

State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas. Mayberry mentions that if the bill passes, it would join Oregon and New Jersey as the first states to pass this program.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

House Education Committee 'Bathroom Bill' Vote Planned for Tuesday

Members of the Arkansas House Education Committee heard legislation restricting the use of public school bathrooms, sleeping quarters and changing areas based on the gender assigned at birth. Also, power outages were reported across the state after snowfall earlier in the week. Plus, Sam's Club will build 30 locations and more.
talkbusiness.net

AEDCE names 2023 board of directors

The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Both sides respond on Arkansas teacher pay bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed a bill on Thursday, Jan 28 called the RAISE Act of 2023 according to our content-sharing partner. Both Republicans and Democrats said they want higher teacher salaries, but the...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs

Little Rock officials and state Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office are working to extend utility and water cutoff deadlines at Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex that faced similar service cutoffs last year. Tenants received notice recently that Entergy Arkansas will cut off power to the 151-unit complex on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Water […] The post Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

