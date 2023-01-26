Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free Sealant Clinic for Children on Feb. 18
Jan. 27, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Sealant Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for children 5-17...
neareport.com
New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board
JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
kuaf.com
ACHI Officials Raise Awareness on Arkansas' State of Maternal Health
Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, half of the state is classified as a "maternity care desert," in a report from March of Dimes. Arkansas Center for Health Improvement officials recognized the state's rankings on maternity health care during Maternal Health Awareness Day this Monday.
talkbusiness.net
AARP Arkansas accepting 2023 community challenge grant applications
AARP Arkansas is seeking local eligible organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 4:00 p.m. Grants can fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic...
KHBS
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
kuaf.com
The Possibility of Universal Newborn Home Health in Arkansas
State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas. Mayberry mentions that if the bill passes, it would join Oregon and New Jersey as the first states to pass this program.
kuaf.com
House Education Committee 'Bathroom Bill' Vote Planned for Tuesday
Members of the Arkansas House Education Committee heard legislation restricting the use of public school bathrooms, sleeping quarters and changing areas based on the gender assigned at birth. Also, power outages were reported across the state after snowfall earlier in the week. Plus, Sam's Club will build 30 locations and more.
talkbusiness.net
AEDCE names 2023 board of directors
The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
Death of Tyre Nichols shows importance of 2020 Arkansas law enforcement task force
Following the murder, captured on camera of George Floyd "there was a lot of frustration," Timothy Campbell said.
Kait 8
Both sides respond on Arkansas teacher pay bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed a bill on Thursday, Jan 28 called the RAISE Act of 2023 according to our content-sharing partner. Both Republicans and Democrats said they want higher teacher salaries, but the...
Report: Arkansas rent increases among nation’s highest
Year-over-year rent increases in Arkansas were among the highest in the country, according to a recent report.
nwahomepage.com
Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer
Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs
Little Rock officials and state Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office are working to extend utility and water cutoff deadlines at Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex that faced similar service cutoffs last year. Tenants received notice recently that Entergy Arkansas will cut off power to the 151-unit complex on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Water […] The post Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
