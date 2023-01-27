Still begging for handouts instead of earning it. You will never be anything more than beggars and victims……you did it to yourselves. Stop with the crying to get free.
They saw where the 1st round of donations went. Please give us an accounting of where the money they've already been given went! Prove it went to do some good, then maybe people would trust them. Teaching people to beg for funds instead of teaching the skills to improve their lives keeps folks down. Keeps folks from standing on their own feet & feeling the pride it creates.
didn't the organizers buy some expensive houses in California? who going to pledge money to a scam organization
Related
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Sabotage? Black Business Marketplace Slated to Shut Down After ‘Devastating’ Notice About Its Server
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 73