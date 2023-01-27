Westchester County Executive George Latimer Unveils “Hope Quilt” Installation in Support of the Westchester Children’s Association and Youth Advocacy

Read full article on original website
westchestergov.com
January 30: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
Watch full briefing on YouTube. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer will discuss:. Guest: Village of Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh. Asian-American Advisory Board Co-Chair Marjorie Hsu joined to discuss Anti-Hate Executive Order. Westchester County Center Update. New Bee-Line Buses.
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator Welcomes Boehringer Ingelheim, C3 Medical Device Consulting LLC and Moses Singer LLP as Corporate Supporters for 2023 Program
The Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator (WCBA), which supports the development of Westchester's hub of life science innovation and commercialization, is pleased to welcome three new corporate partners: Boehringer Ingelheim, C3 Medical Device Consulting LLC and Moses Singer LLP. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world’s leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies. C3...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino launches campaign for Dutchess County Executive
HYDE PARK – Just months after losing her re-election bid for the state senate, Republican Sue Serino has confirmed that she is running to be the next Dutchess County Executive. The Hyde Park Republican served in the state senate from 2016-2022 before losing to Democrat Senator Michelle Hinchey, after redistricting pitted the two incumbents against each other. The former senator told Mid-Hudson News that a formal campaign launch will be taking place in the coming weeks.
wxhc.com
Molinaro Comments on NYC Mayor’s Plan to Move Migrants Upstate
Marc Molino this week commented on NYC Mayor’s Eric Adams statement on moving migrants from New York City to Upstate New York. Mayor Eric Adams says the City continues to take in a large number of border crossing migrants daily but is out of room to shelter them. He’s proposing to send some upstate, calling it a ‘win win’ situation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city councilman bows out
NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Person Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Resumes With Delays In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story - Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service ResumesService has resumed after a person was struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in Peekskill.At around 6:45 a.m., Met…
yonkerstimes.com
IT’S OFFICIAL: YONKERS COUNCILMAN ANTHONY MERANTE RUNNING FOR MAYOR
Yonkers Republican City Councilman Anthony Merante announced that he is a candidate for Mayor of New York’s third largest City on Jan. 28. Watch the announcement on the YouTube link below. The Anthony Merante Campaign for Mayor of Yonkers released a 5-minute highlight of his announcement on Saturday morning,...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Update: Person Killed By Train In Peekskill, Metro-North Service Resumes
A person was killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said. The person's identity has not yet been released pending notification of their family. The incident caused...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
talkofthesound.com
Kwamain Dixon Announces Candidacy for New Rochelle Democratic Party Nomination for City Council District 3
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 29, 2023) — Kwamain Dixon has announced his candidacy to be the New Rochelle Democratic Party nominee for City Council District 3. Dixon, a resident of District 3 for going on five decades, is a well-known community advocate who describes himself as “boots on the ground” when it comes to dealing with issues that affect all District 3 residents.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
