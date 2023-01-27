ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Executive George Latimer Unveils “Hope Quilt” Installation in Support of the Westchester Children’s Association and Youth Advocacy

 4 days ago
westchestergov.com

Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator Welcomes Boehringer Ingelheim, C3 Medical Device Consulting LLC and Moses Singer LLP as Corporate Supporters for 2023 Program

The Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator (WCBA), which supports the development of Westchester's hub of life science innovation and commercialization, is pleased to welcome three new corporate partners: Boehringer Ingelheim, C3 Medical Device Consulting LLC and Moses Singer LLP. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world’s leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies. C3...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serino launches campaign for Dutchess County Executive

HYDE PARK – Just months after losing her re-election bid for the state senate, Republican Sue Serino has confirmed that she is running to be the next Dutchess County Executive. The Hyde Park Republican served in the state senate from 2016-2022 before losing to Democrat Senator Michelle Hinchey, after redistricting pitted the two incumbents against each other. The former senator told Mid-Hudson News that a formal campaign launch will be taking place in the coming weeks.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Molinaro Comments on NYC Mayor’s Plan to Move Migrants Upstate

Marc Molino this week commented on NYC Mayor’s Eric Adams statement on moving migrants from New York City to Upstate New York. Mayor Eric Adams says the City continues to take in a large number of border crossing migrants daily but is out of room to shelter them. He’s proposing to send some upstate, calling it a ‘win win’ situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh city councilman bows out

NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
NEWBURGH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

IT’S OFFICIAL: YONKERS COUNCILMAN ANTHONY MERANTE RUNNING FOR MAYOR

Yonkers Republican City Councilman Anthony Merante announced that he is a candidate for Mayor of New York’s third largest City on Jan. 28. Watch the announcement on the YouTube link below. The Anthony Merante Campaign for Mayor of Yonkers released a 5-minute highlight of his announcement on Saturday morning,...
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
talkofthesound.com

Kwamain Dixon Announces Candidacy for New Rochelle Democratic Party Nomination for City Council District 3

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 29, 2023) — Kwamain Dixon has announced his candidacy to be the New Rochelle Democratic Party nominee for City Council District 3. Dixon, a resident of District 3 for going on five decades, is a well-known community advocate who describes himself as “boots on the ground” when it comes to dealing with issues that affect all District 3 residents.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ

