Consumers’ Mood Worsened in January as Optimism About the Future Falls to Recessionary Levels
The mood of consumers declined slightly in January, as Americans grow more pessimistic about the future, the Conference Board said on Tuesday. The business organization’s monthly index fell to 107.1 from an upwardly revised reading of 109 for December. While the present situation index – a gauge of how consumers feel about current economic conditions – improved to 150.9 from the prior 147.4, the expectations index tracking future sentiment dropped to 77.8 from the previous 83.4. A number below 80 is consistent with a recession occurring within the next 12 months.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Oil Prices Settle Steady on Higher U.S. Demand, Weaker Dollar
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices closed steady on Tuesday after recovering from a near three-week low, drawing support from a weakening dollar and on data showing that demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in November. The more active second-month Brent contract settled at $85.46 a barrel, up 96 cents...
U.S. Execs Sound a Note of Caution Even as Earnings Outstrip Estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
Cash-Strapped Pakistan Talks to IMF in Bid to Unlock $7 Billion Bailout
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday held a first round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $7 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter, the finance ministry said,...
Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
China Non-Manufacturing Activity Rebounds in January - Official PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's non-manufacturing activity broke into expansion territory for the first time since September 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, as consumption and travel recovered over the Lunar New Year holiday after the lifting of pandemic curbs. The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for January stood at...
SK Hynix Warns Chip Downturn to Worsen in H1, Posts Record Quarterly Loss
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said the industry downturn will worsen in the first half of 2023, as it posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday. The world's No.2 memory chipmaker, however, said it expects market conditions to gradually improve later in the year as chipmakers...
Home Prices Continue to Come Down as Higher Mortgage Rates Bite
Home prices continued their downward slide in November, though they remain up year over year, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller monthly index released on Tuesday. Nationally, prices fell 0.6% in November, but are up 7.7% annually, following October’s 9.2% increase. Miami, Tampa and Atlanta led the cities posting the...
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
U.S. Says FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Needs Limits on Communications, Asset Access
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday urged a judge to reject Sam Bankman-Fried's claim it went too far by insisting that the indicted founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange be banned from contacting his former colleagues. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in...
White House Blasts Exxon Over Historical $56 Billion Annual Profit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to...
UPS Beats Quarterly Profit Target, Poised for 'Cloudy' 2023
(Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday said it would shelter 2023 profits from expected revenue declines as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears weigh on the bellwether global transportation industry. The world's biggest parcel delivery firm beat Wall Street's profit forecast for the fourth quarter after cost...
