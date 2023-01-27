The mood of consumers declined slightly in January, as Americans grow more pessimistic about the future, the Conference Board said on Tuesday. The business organization’s monthly index fell to 107.1 from an upwardly revised reading of 109 for December. While the present situation index – a gauge of how consumers feel about current economic conditions – improved to 150.9 from the prior 147.4, the expectations index tracking future sentiment dropped to 77.8 from the previous 83.4. A number below 80 is consistent with a recession occurring within the next 12 months.

9 HOURS AGO