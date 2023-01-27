Read full article on original website
Oil Prices Settle Steady on Higher U.S. Demand, Weaker Dollar
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices closed steady on Tuesday after recovering from a near three-week low, drawing support from a weakening dollar and on data showing that demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in November. The more active second-month Brent contract settled at $85.46 a barrel, up 96 cents...
Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
U.S., India Partnership Targets Arms and AI to Compete With China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is launching a partnership with India on Tuesday that President Joe Biden hopes will help the countries compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China's Huawei Technologies,...
Cash-Strapped Pakistan Talks to IMF in Bid to Unlock $7 Billion Bailout
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday held a first round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to unlock stalled funds from a $7 billion bailout to ward off economic meltdown. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter, the finance ministry said,...
Oil Falls as Rate Hikes Loom and Russian Flows Stay Strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
Nissan Shares Rise After Overhaul of Renault Alliance
TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Nissan Motor Corp rose in Tokyo on Tuesday, after the Japanese automaker and its French partner Renault SA announced a sweeping overhaul of their two-decade-old alliance putting them on equal footing. Nissan shares climbed as much as 3.1% in early trade before giving up some gains....
High Interest Rates to Hold Back Gold's Rally: Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
