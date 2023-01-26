Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Pierpont opens new culinary academy facility in Middletown Commons in White Hall, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Pierpont Community and Technical College opened its new culinary academy facility in the Middletown Commons, and it is already open for use by students. Pierpont’s Culinary Academy houses Pierpont’s award-winning Food Service Management Program, which offers degree specializations in Culinary Arts,...
WVNews
Jarvis Lee Collins, 1932-2022
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Jarvis Collins was born in Enterprise, West Virginia on August 1, 1932. He passed away in his sleep the morning of September 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jarvis enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Wasp aircraft...
WVNews
Dorthy Ann Courtney
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Dorthy Ann Courtney, 65, of Buckhannon, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Philippi on July 2, 1957, a daughter of the late Clarence David Wolfe and Irene Lucille Moore Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Dorthy was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one great-grandchild, Adelynn; and one brother, Aaron.
WVNews
Nominations being accepted for Glenville State Department of Business Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Department of Business is currently accepting nominations for the University’s Business Hall of Fame. Nominees can either be graduates of Glenville State College/University or individuals who have provided meritorious service to Glenville State University and/or the Department of Business.
WVNews
Greater Harrison PSD to flush hydrants Feb. 13-24
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Greater Harrison County PSD will flush fire hydrants in the Quiet Dell, Valley of Good Hope and Johnstown areas Feb. 13-24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The areas primarily affected will include Buffalo Lake Road, Raccoon Run Road, Bisetown Road, Romines Mill...
WVNews
Bartending battle coming to Kegler's Clubhouse; will raise money for United Way on Wednesday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’re looking to get out of the house and bid farewell to Dry January, head over to Kegler’s Clubhouse Wednesday for the Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending Battle. It’s the clash of the titans: The legal team vs. the banking team...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith says she will be back on the court for the team's next game against Texas on Wednesday after missing the TCU game with an injury. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
WVNews
Lady Knights split with Liberty, Brooke
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team traveled to Clarksburg and toppled the Liberty Mountaineers on Friday before returning home on Saturday and falling to the Brooke Bruins. The weekend’s results pushed the Lady Knights to a 6-12 record.
WVNews
Helen June Collins
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Helen June Collins was born in Rock Cave, WV on April 17, 1935, to Josephine and Earl Alkire. Helen and Jarvis married in 1955 and were married for 67 years until Jarvis passed in September.
WVNews
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/31/23
West Virginia womens basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit credited her team's defense with helping weather the challenge of playing without Madisen Smith on the road at TCU, and notes that the multiple abilities of Texas will provide a much greater obstacle in the Mountaineers' next game. Welcome to the discussion.
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute team leads national study on optimal treatment for mitral valve disease
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A team of researchers led by Vinay Badhwar, M.D., professor and executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and including J. Hunter Mehaffey, M.D., assistant professor in the WVU Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and other cardiology and cardiac surgery leaders from across the United States, has provided important clarity on the safety and outcomes of an important surgical treatment of mitral valve regurgitation, or leakage, caused by mitral valve prolapse.
WVNews
WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon enhances convenience of office-based surgeries with virtual post-operative appointments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine orthopaedic hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon Shafic Sraj, M.D., offers patients undergoing office-based surgery the convenience of virtual post-operative care through MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s online patient portal. Dr. Sraj saw adopting an app-based follow-up process as the natural progression to the wide-awake local...
WVNews
Buckhannon City Council to meet Thursday with full agenda on tap
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon City Council will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in council chambers to address a number of items of a full agenda. Under the heading Strategic Issues for Discussion and/or Vote are six items, including:
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/30/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins discusses preparing for an opponent the second time around in a season and the positives and negatives of having multiple players who can take the lead in crunch time. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVNews
Arnold Paul Carpenter
JANE LEW — Arnold Paul Carpenter, 85, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023, following a brief illness. Arnold was born in Duffy on May 9, 1937, a son of late Russell Ford Carpenter and Opal Pearl Caynor Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Burrows; one granddaughter, Jessie Marie Arrigo; three brothers: Ford, Morris, and Kenneth Carpenter; and one sister, Mable Mishler.
WVNews
Traffic delays expected on Taylor County Route 310
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways has announced extended delays on Country Club Road that will impact travel for motorists. A culvert replacement on Taylor County Route 310, Country Club Road, 1.389 miles north of the road’s intersection with U.S. Route...
WVNews
Gianni Russo to headline 'Godfather' themed weekend at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is bringing actor and singer Gianni Russo to downtown Clarksburg for a Godfather-themed weekend on March 18-19. Russo has made a career of playing tough guys. Although remembered most for his portrayal of Carlo Rizzi in The "Godfather" (1972), his first acting job, his career has spanned over 40 films including such hits as "The Freshman" (1990), "Rush Hour 2" (2001), "Any Given Sunday" (1999), and "Sea Biscuit" (2003), and most recently "Send No Flowers" (2013), as well as television roles in "Kojak" (1978), "The Rockford Files" (1978), and "Prison Break" (2005).
Comments / 0