Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby in wake of Atlanta protest damage

Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO