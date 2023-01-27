Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby in wake of Atlanta protest damage

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerGeorgia State
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols
Police-community relations are in the spotlight following the police-brutality death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. In this photo, a demonstrator flashes a peace sign at advancing officers following a protest against Donald Trump in Phoenix in 2017. Credit: David McNew / Getty Images. Florida’s police chiefs have denounced the...
‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office
Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.
Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting
A makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub continues to grow on Nov. 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On Saturday evening, a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons. (Photo by Scott Olson | Getty Images)
DeSantis’ rejected AP African American course continues to alarm civil rights groups
Advocates and Black leaders in the Florida Legislature gathered at the Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023 to push back against the DeSantis administration’s rejection of an AP African American pilot history course. Credit: Issac Morgan. The well-known civil rights organization group NAACP is alarmed by the DeSantis administration’s rejection...
Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: “All of you are life savers”
Hundreds of people march in downtown Austin during the Texas Rally for Life event at the Capitol in Austin on Saturday. (Montinique Monroe for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined a Florida-based online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. (Photo by Getty Images) The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022,...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
Dels. Nicole Williams, Alonzo Washington and Anne Healey pose for a picture Jan. 21 after the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee unanimously chose Washington to fill a vacant seat in the Maryland Senate. Photo by William J. Ford. Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Friday that he had confirmed...
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
Kimberlee Browne watches as metal is sheared off the top of a metal block at Lake Area Technical College's precision machining lab in Watertown on Jan. 20, 2023. Through a new training program, Brown earned a certificate in machining while she was incarcerated at the Women's Prison. (J.T. Fey/for South Dakota Searchlight)
Behind Kansas lesser prairie chicken debate, vanishing ecosystems flash warning signs
The lesser prairie chicken has been at the center of repeated, contentious debates in Kansas. (Greg Kramos/USFWS) The CBS program “60 Minutes” recently broadcast a report called “The Vanishing Wild.” Host Scott Pelley introduced it by posing the question: “In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain?”
Weekend reads: Thousands poised to lose insurance coverage, educators facing legislative headwinds, new efforts to protect our power grid, and calls for police accountability
As many as 300,000 people in North Carolina could be on track to lose their government health insurance by the middle of next year. That estimate comes from the state Department for Health and Human Services, which is preparing plans to check Medicaid recipients’ family, health, and income information to ensure they are eligible for the insurance plan.
Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished
A proposal to make more information public when Virginia judges violate ethics rules passed the House of Delegates Friday on a bipartisan vote. Currently, almost all records of the state’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) are kept strictly confidential unless they involve a proven breach serious enough to rise to the Supreme Court of Virginia for a formal censure or removal from the bench.
PUCO approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years. Regulators approved a compromise that was agreed to by Columbia Gas and the Office of the...
It’s time to put our money where our mouth is on raising the minimum wage | Opinion
Demonstrators participate in a protest outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters on January 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was part of a nationwide effort calling for minimum wage to be raised to $15-per-hour (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images). (*This commentary was updated at 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, 1/29/23 to...
Colorado lawmakers propose expanding state-level earned income, child tax credits
An interior view of the dome of the Colorado Capitol, on Oct. 12, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) A bill introduced this week by Colorado Democrats proposes to further expand state income tax relief for lower-earning workers and families with children. House Bill 23-1112, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird...
Can elder care survive the 2023 Montana Legislature?
Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.
What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Pennsylvania voters in the 27th Senatorial District will head to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to decide who will fill a state Senate seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker last year.
Idaho medical school director to budget committee: Residencies still a challenge for students
The director of the University of Idaho’s medical school program told members of the Idaho Legislature’s budget-setting committee Friday that it continues to struggle with few in-state residency options for graduating students and the lowest number of physicians per 100,000 people, problems that don’t seem they will be resolved anytime soon. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun)
Alaska Legislature gets first look at carbon plan proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy on...
Idaho legislator changes testimony ban to allow people under 18 to testify with parental permission
A group of students speaks with Rep. Julianne Young, center, after the Jan. 27 House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18.
DCNR grant funding opens for 2023 conservation projects | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced a new round of grant funding for recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth. Applications for DCNR’s 2023 Community Conservation Partnership grants opened this week for conservation and recreation projects across Pennsylvania and will remain active until Wed., April 5....
