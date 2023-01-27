Read full article on original website
Va. Lawmakers Propose Tax Credits for Restaurants who Recycle Oyster Shells
In the fight to restore the Chesapeake Bay oyster population, there is a constant need for old oyster shells use to grow new oysters on. In Virginia, a new bill would give restaurants a tax credit for saving their oyster shells for recycling. The legislation, introduced by State Senator Monty...
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining
COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
Chincoteague ponies could become state’s official pony and more Va. headlines
• Residents of a Southwest Virginia house featured in a news story about the Jan. 6 insurrection have filed $66.9 million defamation suit, claiming that, even though they weren’t named, the segment falsely tied the house’s occupants to violence and racism.—Cardinal News. • About half of Virginians...
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
Will Chincoteague ponies become Virginia’s official pony?
It’s an idea certainly rigorously backed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, which has cared for the herd for generations and launched the drive to bring this to legislators’ attention.
Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community
It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources K9 retiring after 5 years
Bailey and her handler, Jim Patrillo, were assigned to eastern Virginia and helped investigate crimes ranging from trespassing and poaching to homicide.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
Most Virginians don’t want Youngkin in 2024 presidential race, poll shows
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades
Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
Yee-haw, roll coal!
From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande
Cows graze along the ribbon of the Rio Grande in Mineral County, Colorado, as it flows downstream from the San Juan Mountains. (Photo by Diana Cervantes for Source NM) The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in...
Invasive species to deforestation: Virginia evaluates the state of the forest for 2022
Virginia's trees play a major role in benefiting our overall health by protecting the water supply and purifying the air. Because of this, the Virginia Department of Forestry evaluates the "State of the Forest" each year.
Opinion: Banning ‘forever chemicals’ forever
Ana Marie Rule is a board member of the Maryland Pesticide Education Network. Bonnie Raindrop is the coordinator of the Smart on Pesticides Coalition, which consists of 112 organizations. We are waking up to the dangers of toxic “forever chemicals” called PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and the sources of...
Senate passes bill to ban blue headlights in Virginia
Some people, especially older adults, have a problem driving at night. In fact, many of them get most of their driving done during the day to avoid driving at night. That happened before the surge of blue headlights. Seeing blue headlights on the road makes driving at night even more difficult.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
Virginia gas prices keep climbing for fifth week in a row
(WSET) — The price of gas in Virginia continued rising in the first weeks of 2023, spiking to more than 35 cents higher from the beginning of the new year, according to GasBuddy. Just in the last week, prices have gone up 7.1 cents more per gallon, GasBuddy said,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
