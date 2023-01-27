ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining

COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
fox5dc.com

Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community

It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades

Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Yee-haw, roll coal!

From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande

Cows graze along the ribbon of the Rio Grande in Mineral County, Colorado, as it flows downstream from the San Juan Mountains. (Photo by Diana Cervantes for Source NM) The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in...
MINERAL COUNTY, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: Banning ‘forever chemicals’ forever

Ana Marie Rule is a board member of the Maryland Pesticide Education Network. Bonnie Raindrop is the coordinator of the Smart on Pesticides Coalition, which consists of 112 organizations. We are waking up to the dangers of toxic “forever chemicals” called PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and the sources of...
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
BRISTOL, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia gas prices keep climbing for fifth week in a row

(WSET) — The price of gas in Virginia continued rising in the first weeks of 2023, spiking to more than 35 cents higher from the beginning of the new year, according to GasBuddy. Just in the last week, prices have gone up 7.1 cents more per gallon, GasBuddy said,...
VIRGINIA STATE

