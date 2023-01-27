Read full article on original website
Kansas attorney general’s office eager to work with Legislature to dam robocall tidal wave
TOPEKA — Gullible Kansas consumers and the state’s elderly population repeatedly victimized by telephone scammers land on so-called sucker lists sold to unscrupulous marketers, charities and organizations willing to pay for leads on potential victims. “We have some consumers who just keep getting scammed,” said Fran Oleen, state...
Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee
A candle burns at a makeshift memorial to shooting victims outside Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in November 2022. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A bill expanding Arkansas school employees’ right to defend themselves in physical altercations passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, while another bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ Arkansans from violence was tabled.
Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures
Rep. Amy Regier, R- Kalispell, opens on House Bill 303 on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A woman comes into an emergency room, and she has a placental abruption. Clinicians pull together a team to get a blood transfer, and things are chaotic in the ER, a scenario painted by Rep. Laura Smith. There’s still a fetal heartbeat, but in order to save the mom’s life, they have to remove tissue from the uterus.
Medical malpractice bill advances to House floor
Legislation would limit noneconomic damages against health care providers to $1 million in Iowa. (Photo via Getty Images) Legislation capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases could be headed for floor debate in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature as soon as this week. The House Health and Human Services...
Center offering legal information on eviction, civil matters sees high volume of clients
Kat Williams with the Civil Law Self-Help Center provides paperwork for a tenant facing an eviction. (Photo: Michael Lyle) Attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada liken the Civil Law Self-Help Center to a legal emergency room. People find themselves at the center when they become overwhelmed by...
Lawmakers Want More Information Made Public On Inmate Deaths In State Prisons And Jails
The Hawaii Correctional Systems Oversight Commission is backing bills that would require prison officials to publicly post reports on the death of each prison or jail inmate death, and also require prison officials to release the causes of most of those deaths. photograph Cory Lum/Civil Beat. State lawmakers are pressing...
Hearing set on suit brought by former vaccine chief against Tennessee Department of Health
The State of Tennessee spent $11 million on messaging before firing Dr. Michelle Fiscus for spreading the message approved by Gov. Lee's office. (Photo: John Partipilo) A federal judge in Nashville has set a hearing for March 10 to consider competing claims in a lawsuit brought by former Tennessee vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, whose highly publicized ouster from state government during the pandemic came amidst political pushback on vaccinating teens.
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system
A new report calls for Wisconsin to foster a corps of community health workers across the state, governed by a new set of professional standards and paid by the state’s Medicaid program. That is the lead proposal offered by the Governor’s Health Equity Council, which issued its final report...
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
Around 70 school-choice advocates rally under the Missouri Capitol rotunda Tuesday as part of National School Choice Week (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent). The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week.
Survey finds cost leads a majority in state to delay or forgo medical care
More than half of Wisconsin residents — including people with insurance coverage — delayed or decided to forgo health care because of the cost, according to survey results published Monday. Some skipped a recommended medical test or treatment. Some cut pills in half, skipped doses of a prescribed...
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Ohio Gov. DeWine set to give State of the State address Tuesday
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 07: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the Governor’s Inaugural Gala, January 7, 2023, in the Atrium at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Legislative Correspondents Association pool.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in...
Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more
Proposals before the Legislature address the quality of Oregon's schools, graduation standards, school resource officers and other issues. (Getty Images) Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the...
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice
LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
The writer is a member of the Montgomery County Women’s Democratic Club. She is the founder and former director of the Re-Entry Clinic at American University Washington College of Law. One spring evening in Prince George’s County, a friend called David saying she needed help in going after some...
Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC
More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
Transgender sports bill advances in House and more Va. headlines
• A bill prohibiting transgender students in Virginia’s public schools and universities from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity advanced out of a Republican-led subcommittee Monday.—WTOP. • “The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a...
Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly
A potential buyer checks out a gun which is displayed on an exhibitor's table during the Nation's Gun Show on November 18, 2016, at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring...
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
"Idahoans shouldn’t be fooled by school privatization advocates who say competition will only make the public schools better," writes Idaho Business for Education President and CEO Rod Gramer. "In fact, taking state funding away from public schools will not make them more competitive. It will only weaken them." (Getty Images)
