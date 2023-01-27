Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Delivers Simple Message After WWE Royal Rumble Win and Sami Zayn’s Turn, Zayn vs. Reigns Note
Sami Zayn has turned on The Bloodline. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens. Reigns left Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the back, and brought Zayn to the ring with him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation
Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/30/2023
– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Thunder Rosa Aiming To Get Better At Promos For AEW Return, Wants To Face Athena
Thunder Rosa is not only ready to return to AEW, but she has set certain goals for herself to assure she appears on television more often. La Mera Mera recently appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey to discuss this topic, as well as reveal one opponent she’s really looking forward to clashing with once she gets cleared to return. Rosa has been out action since last September and was forced to relinquish the AEW Women’s Championship.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Superstar Possibly Injured Going Into the Royal Rumble (UPDATED)
Rey Mysterio may have suffered an injury on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Mysterio missed his scheduled meet & greet in San Antonio this morning, and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. This was a last minute change that was booked after last night’s SmackDown ended, according to PWInsider.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Kevin Patrick Lands New Gig with MLS and Apple TV
WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) has landed a new gig with Major League Soccer. Apple and MLS announced today that 31 new on-air personalities have joined the MLS Season Pass Broadcast Team. Patrick was announced as a member of the play-by-play team for MLS Season Pass, the subscription service on Apple TV.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reflects On Terrifying Spot In WWE Match
Sami Zayn revealed that the WWE Hell in a Cell match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon was a bout that made him nervous because of one big spot in the match. Sami told The Detroit News that he was scared when head to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane jumped off the roof of the Cell.
wrestlingheadlines.com
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Zelina Vega Shares Her Lofty Goals For 2023
During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Zelina Vega discussed a wide range of topics, including her goals for 2023. Vega noted that she has her eyes set on winning both Money in the Bank, along with Santos Escobar, and Queen of the Ring. Here is what she had to say (via WrestlingInc.com):
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn’t Fully Cleared To Compete Until The Day Of The Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, but The American Nightmare had a close call with getting cleared for the matchup. Rhodes had been out of action since last July with a torn pectoral, but his recovery process looked good and WWE announced his return would happen in the Rumble, where he came in at #30 and managed to eliminate the dominant Gunther to win the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on How Cody Rhodes Trained and Dropped Weight for Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Return
Cody Rhodes reportedly went through what was described as a boxing training camp to get back into ring shape for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event, his first match since the win over Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell back in the fall. Rhodes worked that match with the full tear of his pectoral muscle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Discusses The Kliq In WWE, Issues Between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared his thoughts on The Kliq and more. Here are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. The Kliq:. “I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t part of The Kliq. I’ve...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Film Interview, Discuss WWE Royal Rumble Elimination and More
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are set to discuss their WWE Royal Rumble experience on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week. As seen in the video below, Rhodes and Paul recorded an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier today in San Antonio, TX. The episode will be released on Tuesday and we will have full coverage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP
Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA – 14,451 sold. AEW Dynamite – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY – 5,224 sold. WWE SmackDown – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX – 7,191 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roxanne Perez Talks Her Relationship With Bayley
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was recently a guest on the “Under the Ring” podcast. During it, she opened up on getting advice from Bayley and other people that have helped her out. “There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is...
