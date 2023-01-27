Thunder Rosa is not only ready to return to AEW, but she has set certain goals for herself to assure she appears on television more often. La Mera Mera recently appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey to discuss this topic, as well as reveal one opponent she’s really looking forward to clashing with once she gets cleared to return. Rosa has been out action since last September and was forced to relinquish the AEW Women’s Championship.

