Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation

Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/30/2023

– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
Thunder Rosa Aiming To Get Better At Promos For AEW Return, Wants To Face Athena

Thunder Rosa is not only ready to return to AEW, but she has set certain goals for herself to assure she appears on television more often. La Mera Mera recently appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey to discuss this topic, as well as reveal one opponent she’s really looking forward to clashing with once she gets cleared to return. Rosa has been out action since last September and was forced to relinquish the AEW Women’s Championship.
Top WWE Superstar Possibly Injured Going Into the Royal Rumble (UPDATED)

Rey Mysterio may have suffered an injury on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Mysterio missed his scheduled meet & greet in San Antonio this morning, and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. This was a last minute change that was booked after last night’s SmackDown ended, according to PWInsider.
WWE’s Kevin Patrick Lands New Gig with MLS and Apple TV

WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) has landed a new gig with Major League Soccer. Apple and MLS announced today that 31 new on-air personalities have joined the MLS Season Pass Broadcast Team. Patrick was announced as a member of the play-by-play team for MLS Season Pass, the subscription service on Apple TV.
Sami Zayn Reflects On Terrifying Spot In WWE Match

Sami Zayn revealed that the WWE Hell in a Cell match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon was a bout that made him nervous because of one big spot in the match. Sami told The Detroit News that he was scared when head to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane jumped off the roof of the Cell.
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
Zelina Vega Shares Her Lofty Goals For 2023

During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Zelina Vega discussed a wide range of topics, including her goals for 2023. Vega noted that she has her eyes set on winning both Money in the Bank, along with Santos Escobar, and Queen of the Ring. Here is what she had to say (via WrestlingInc.com):
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn’t Fully Cleared To Compete Until The Day Of The Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, but The American Nightmare had a close call with getting cleared for the matchup. Rhodes had been out of action since last July with a torn pectoral, but his recovery process looked good and WWE announced his return would happen in the Rumble, where he came in at #30 and managed to eliminate the dominant Gunther to win the match.
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Film Interview, Discuss WWE Royal Rumble Elimination and More

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul are set to discuss their WWE Royal Rumble experience on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week. As seen in the video below, Rhodes and Paul recorded an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier today in San Antonio, TX. The episode will be released on Tuesday and we will have full coverage.
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP

Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Roxanne Perez Talks Her Relationship With Bayley

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was recently a guest on the “Under the Ring” podcast. During it, she opened up on getting advice from Bayley and other people that have helped her out. “There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is...

