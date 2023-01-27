ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Beet Juice Showing Positive Results To Treat Icy OKC Roads

Road crews are busy working to make sure Oklahoma roads are safe. One Oklahoma City road experiment is showing positive results. Ice is always a problem in the winter. That’s why the city uses salt brine to melt it, but it doesn’t always work when it’s cold.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

OHP rescues dog at side of highway

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP. Around 11:00 a.m., OHP responded to a report of a dog hit near I-40 and Peebly Road, about 19 miles south east of Oklahoma City. OHP...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely

NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
NORMAN, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic

Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A slightly better chance for sleet and freezing rain then arrives on Tuesday morning. Due to warmer air aloft being nudged slightly northward, OKC will have a better chance of seeing more freezing rain than Monday is expected to see. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day as sleet and freezing rain fall across much of the state. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will likely see the highest intensity of precipitation.
OKLAHOMA STATE

