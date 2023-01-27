Read full article on original website
Beet Juice Showing Positive Results To Treat Icy OKC Roads
Road crews are busy working to make sure Oklahoma roads are safe. One Oklahoma City road experiment is showing positive results. Ice is always a problem in the winter. That’s why the city uses salt brine to melt it, but it doesn’t always work when it’s cold.
OKC Tuesday Trash Pickup Moved To Saturday
Oklahoma City residents’ trash pickup day might be moving. Tuesday’s trash services will be moved to Saturday. The city expects services on Thursday and Friday to run as planned.
Oklahoma City moves Tuesday trash and recycling service to Saturday, February 4
The city of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, January 31 due to road conditions caused by this week’s sleet and ice.
Oklahoma's Own Haley Weger On Driving Conditions In Norman
News 9's multimedia journalist Haley Weger is live in Norman on how weather conditions are affecting drivers. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OHP rescues dog at side of highway
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP. Around 11:00 a.m., OHP responded to a report of a dog hit near I-40 and Peebly Road, about 19 miles south east of Oklahoma City. OHP...
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely
NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
Local chocolate company to be featured in 2023 Grammys gift bag
A local doctor's chocolate company is going to be featured in the 2023 Grammys gift bag.
Collapsed building in Shawnee causing road closures
A collapsed building in Shawnee is now causing road closures.
Putnam City Students Experience Bus Delays Due To Sleet, Freezing Temperatures
The winter weather did not cancel class on Monday for most metro school districts. However, it did make for a slow commute, which was the case for the Putnam City School district. Putnam City school officials said a number of bus drivers called in due to the weather. Many other...
Shawnee prepares for extreme cold, looks for volunteers at warming shelter
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shawnee is preparing for the extreme cold and is looking for volunteers at their warming shelter. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. It is open to anyone experiencing homelessness. Volunteers will distribute food and clothing. It opens Sunday at 6 p.m. and...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic
Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A slightly better chance for sleet and freezing rain then arrives on Tuesday morning. Due to warmer air aloft being nudged slightly northward, OKC will have a better chance of seeing more freezing rain than Monday is expected to see. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day as sleet and freezing rain fall across much of the state. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will likely see the highest intensity of precipitation.
1 Injured, Taken To Hospital After Shooting Outside SW Oklahoma City Restaurant
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a southwest Oklahoma City restaurant Sunday night. Oklahoma City Police responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings near I-44 and SW 89th. after shots were fired in the parking lot. The victim's condition is unknown and there is no suspect...
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
