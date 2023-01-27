ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HEALTH MINUTE: IS YOUR CHILD READY FOR SOCIAL MEDIA?

Many social media sites allow kids to join when they turn 13, but the US Surgeon General says that's still too young, as kids are continuing to develop their identity. In today's Health Minute, how a pediatric psychologist says you can determine if your child is ready and how families can make a social media plan.

