Tyler, TX

Tree falls on RV in Smith County

No one was injured when a tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office reported a tree fell on an RV with one person inside at the Lavender Place Community RV Park. Fortunately, the person made it out safely with no...
Tyler police: Intersections lose power

Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning

Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
Smith County officials: Use caution on roads

Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County

Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.

