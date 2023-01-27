Read full article on original website
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
Shapiro offers a money back guarantee on Pa.’s licensing and permitting process
Applying for a professional license or permit from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon come with a money back guarantee under an executive order Gov. Josh Shapiro signed on Monday. The guarantee ensures that anyone applying for a professional license, permit or certification from the state will receive a response...
This is Pennsylvania’s most filmed location: study
It's ready for its close-up. A recent study has found the most filmed location in Pennsylvania.
Study finds rural-urban gap in who’s investing in Pa.’s education savings accounts
Rural Pennsylvania families are setting aside less money in the state’s post-secondary education savings accounts for their children’s future than those living in urban areas, according to a study released on Monday. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania’s analysis found 84% of the more than 244,000 beneficiaries of Pennsylvania’s...
Pennsylvania city creates new Office of Film and Event Management | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
A behind-the-scenes look at Spotlight PA’s analysis of 1M medical marijuana certifications
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
Pa. city among those with highest asking rent increases: report
Many cities saw their rent increase throughout the duration of 2022. For one city in Pennsylvania, increases in asking rent jumped by over 10 percent.
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
Powerball $613 million jackpot (01/30/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Saturday night. So tonight, Monday, Jan. 30 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
PUC launches investigation into circumstances surrounding PPL’s unusually high bills
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced on Tuesday it has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills recently received by customers served by PPL Electric Utilities. The PUC also said it is investigating the accuracy and integrity of PPL’s billing practices. The commission said the matter...
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. Everett had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
8th dead whale washes up on New York-New Jersey coastline
The eighth dead whale since Dec. 5 washed up on the New York-New Jersey coastline Monday, local and federal officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The whale washed ashore Monday morning on Lido Beach, located along the south coast of Long Island next to Rockaway Beach in Queens, a spokesman with the Nassau County Police Department said. Five of the eight whales to wash up so far were located at various Jersey Shore beaches.
