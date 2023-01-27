ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas men No. 3 in national rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Braylon Conley impressed with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Humble (Texas) Atascocita Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Braylon Conley was impressed with the new coaches at Arkansas on Saturday. Conley, 6-0, 170, has approximately 30 offers including one from the Razorbacks. Conley was at Arkansas on Saturday for a Prospect Day. Following the visit, Conley talked about the highlights.
Kavion Henderson visits future school

FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
Sitting down with Arkansas gymnast Cami Weaver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas gymnast Cami Weaver is the epitome of resilient. In her collegiate debut on vault last year, she tore her ACL and had to sit out for an entire season. This season, she’s back and better than ever. Weaver sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s...
Arkansas extends new offers at Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period begins Monday and they extended at least three offers. The offers went to San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez, 6-1, 160, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Class of 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, and Aledo (Texas) Class of 2026 running back -athlete Raycine Guillory Jr. 5-11, 170.
WATCH: Arkansas HC Mike Neighbors, Erynn Barnum recap 76-73 overtime loss to Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-7, 4-5 SEC) could not finish the job against Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) on Sunday, falling to the Rebels in overtime, 76-73. In the first half, Arkansas led 39-20 going into the locker room, while holding the Rebels to 26.5 percent from the field. The story was different in the second half, as Ole Miss outscored Arkansas 44-25, while outrebounding the Razorbacks 25-8. In overtime, Ole Miss outscored the Razorbacks 12-9 to clinch the 76-73 result. Erynn Barnum went on a tear in the loss, scoring a career-high 37 points, which goes down as the seventh most points scored by a Razorback in a game in school history.
Hog Trio Garners Preseason All-American Honors by Softball America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet. The trio was...
Three Razorback players named Softball America All-Americans

A trio of Arkansas women’s softball players were named preseason All-Americans Monday by Softball America. Razorback junior catcher/third baseman Hannah Gammill was named to the first team while redshirt senior pitcher Chenise Delce and Duke graduate transfer second baseman Kristina Foreman were selected to the second team. All three...
Jaden Perez gains offer from Hogs, talks visit

FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez gained his ninth offer on Saturday with the latest from Arkansas. Perez, 6-1, 160, was among the top recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. He talked about the visit afterward. “It was a blessing,”...
Tygart Collects Preseason All-America Nod from D1Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball. D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Tygart looking to...
Stovall Named Preseason All-American by Baseball America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Peyton Stovall has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America teams, asking only that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Stovall, who earned second-team praise...
