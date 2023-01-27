Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
wpxz1041fm.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSIONER ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID
Jefferson County commissioner Herbert Bullers Jr. announced he will run for another term. His campaign released a statement to the Punxsutawney Spirit saying, Bullers serves on multiple boards for Jefferson County as well as spending time with different groups of veterans. The Spirit adds he wishes to continue to work...
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
explore venango
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County
The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
How the Moshannon Valley turned economic disaster into multi-million dollar success
“There’s new perspective and new life in the community, and it just keeps getting better and better.”
20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
wccsradio.com
FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER
Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
Renowned pilot honored at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Greensburg native and X-1 test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin was on the verge of making history as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. After a contract dispute, Goodlin, who flew military planes for three countries, lost his seat in the cockpit and faded into the ranks of aviation history.
wccsradio.com
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
wpxz1041fm.com
TWO FIRES REPORTED FRIDAY
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along...
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the...
Bus drivers from two school districts fired over inappropriate messages with students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Jan. 27-29
The annual Joe’s Sports Card & Collectible Show returns to Westmoreland Mall this weekend. For more than a decade, the show has offered attendees the opportunity to buy, sell and trade cards, memorabilia, action figures, gaming products and other items. Vendors will be set up in the lower-level Center...
Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
wccsradio.com
TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
