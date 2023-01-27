ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster announces reelection campaign

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster announced her reelection campaign Saturday afternoon in front of supporters in Hollidaysburg. Webster said that one of her main concerns is the financial well-being of Blair County residents, citing that tax increases would be dangerous during this time. She listed off duties that she took up in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY

It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Cloud 9 Magazine

Travel Back In Time In Clearfield County, PA

The backwoods. backroads. backwaters. are rich in history and have deep roots in Pennsylvania heritage. From the Native Americans using the terrain for adequate housing to the melting pot we have become today. Clearfield County would like to share a piece of its past that is sure to lead you right to its present. From […] The post Travel Back In Time In Clearfield County, PA appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County police departments to merge into one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County

The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

Sentencing hearings were held yesterday in Indiana County Court. One of them was for a Blairsville man who pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault for an incident last March. Court documents show that 41-year-old Jason Sleasman was ordered to serve two years of probation and pay fines and court costs connected with the guilty plea. He was also in court for a parole revocation hearing for a case in 2020 where he was charged with DUI. Because of yesterday’s sentence, Sleasman’s probation was revoked and was placed on probation for five years less 30 days, with the restriction of serving 105 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. This will run concurrently with the other probation sentence.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

TWO FIRES REPORTED FRIDAY

Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER

Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
ROSSITER, PA
explore venango

Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
BROOKVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy