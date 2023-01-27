Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
abc12.com
Rising heat and power prices concern Mid-Michigan shelters
FLINT (WJRT) - Consumers Energy customers are feeling the pinch- including homeless shelters across Mid-Michigan. A new billing rate took effect on January 20, adding another two dollars per 500 kilowatt hours to residential bills. "Our gas and electric bills are up about 22% in 2022 over 2021," said Dallas...
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
Detroit News
Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits
A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
One of Flint’s Magnificent Historic Mansions Can Be Yours for Under $500K
When it comes to historic neighborhoods in Michigan, it’s hard to beat the area known as the College Cultural Area in Flint. The elegant architecture has kept the homes some of the most sought-after in the area for years, and now you can call one of them home. I...
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know
Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
michiganradio.org
Detroit announces new $100 million program to get unemployed people back to work
Detroit is investing millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act into getting unemployed Detroiters back to work. The federal law is meant to help communities recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday that the city will give $100 million to 18...
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
abc12.com
Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
andnowuknow.com
Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
michiganchronicle.com
Is Your Property Tax Assessment Worth Appealing?
Free virtual program for Michiganders on Feb. 7 from Gesher Human Services helps homeowners decide. Program helps Michigan homeowners avoid overpaying on their mortgages to keep monthly costs as low as possible while coping with inflation. SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (January 24, 2023) – Michiganders balancing their mortgage bills with food and...
abc12.com
Flint Community Water Testing Lab fights for public health within the community
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint hosts a small lab that is making a big impact on the city's water system. The Flint Community Water Testing Lab is continuing the fight for public health in the city following the water crisis and providing an opportunity for anyone to test the health of their water.
