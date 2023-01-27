Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
kicdam.com
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
kilrradio.com
Dickinson County Sheriff's Office Issues Scam Waring
(Spirit Lake)--The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam. The Sheriff’s Office has recently taken reports of a person impersonating a Dickinson County Deputy. The caller identifies himself as a detective tells you that someone you may know has a warrant for their arrest and requests for you to send money.
kilrradio.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Kossuth County Accident
(Irvington)--A Humboldt teen reported minor injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree Friday night in Kossuth County. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 11 pm, 18-year-old Samuel Bohan was traveling northbound on 140th Avenue in a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck when he lost control while going around a curve near the Geigel Woods, about 2 miles north of Irvington. Bohan entered the west ditch, where the truck hit a tree.
nwestiowa.com
Archer couple arrested after altercation
ARCHER—Two rural Archer residents face charges following a domestic altercation about 7:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The arrest of 37-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ruther and 34-year-old Brittney Jean Wagenaar stemmed from an incident at their residence at 3451 Oriole Ave. about two miles north of Archer, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
$300,000 theft results in sentence of probation
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in private property is sentenced to probation. Brandon Lee Crews, 32 of Emmons, Minnesota, entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree theft. Charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
kilrradio.com
Two Emmetsburg Residents Arrested on Drug Charges
(Emmetsburg)--Two Emmetsburg residents were arrested earlier this week on drug charges. Shortly after 5:25 pm Tuesday, the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office went to 3484 440th Avenue for an investigation and a Deputy located drugs and drug paraphernalia. After an investigation and a search warrant, the deputies arrested 59-year-old John Gagen and 34-year-old Andrea Lee, both of Emmetsburg on charges of 3rd Offense Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both Gagen and Lee were booked into jail to await an initial appearance in front of a judge.
kilrradio.com
Whittemore Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident
(Whittemore)--A Whittemore man escaped injury in a rollover accident Saturday evening in rural Kossuth County. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says at around 9:30 pm, 26-year-old Donald Wright was westbound on County Road B40 in a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup. Wright’s pickup went through a snow drift, which caused it to lose traction.
kilrradio.com
Marathon Man Facing Charges After Domestic Incident in Palo Alto County
(Emmetsburg)--A Marathon man is facing charges after a domestic abuse incident early last Sunday near Emmetsburg. Shortly before 2:45 am, the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Pocahontas Police Department of a domestic abuse assault that had occurred near the 3500 block of 420th Avenue in Palo Alto County. After an investigation, The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office requested and was granted an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Julius Blakeley of Marathon for the offenses of Domestic Abuse Assault Impeding Air/Blood Flow Causing Bodily Injury, a Class D Felony, and 2 counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Sentenced in BV District Court to Prison Term for Forgery
A Fort Dodge man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on a forgery charge. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley pleaded guilty in late December to the crime of Forgery, which is a class D felony. According to a criminal complaint,...
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
more1049.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
kilrradio.com
Dickinson County Extension Awarded Mini Grant for Donation Gardens
(Ames)--In the midst of record setting food pantry usage throughout the state, Growing Together Mini-Grants will provide fresh produce and nutrition education to pantries in 2023 through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP-Education program. A total of 30 projects are being funded, with the goal of increasing food...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death
(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
kilrradio.com
Name Released of Jackson Man Killed in North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
(Bowdon, N.D.)– The name of a Jackson, Minnesota man who was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday in North Dakota has been released. He’s identified as 67-year-old Bruce Hanson. Authorities in Wells County, North Dakota say Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred about 10 miles southeast of Bowden.
KCRG.com
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
