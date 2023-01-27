The chef Daniel Rose knows a thing or two about French cooking. He opened his first restaurant, Spring, in Paris in 2006. His foray into the US dining scene resulted in New York City’s Michelin-starred Le Coucou. And now Rose is bringing his French cuisine to his hometown of Chicago. Le Select, which opened on January 28, is Rose’s first venture in the Windy City. It’s a classic French brasserie, from the menu to the design of the dining room. Rose partnered with the interior-design firm AvroKO to exude French elegance throughout the space. Antique mirrors and an emphasis on arches...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO