Chicago, IL

pmq.com

National Pizza & Pasta Show Returns to Chicago August 22-23

Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food, and the pizza industry continues to grow in size and sophistication. To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza & Pasta Show will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22 and 23.
ROSEMONT, IL
Austin Weekly News

City plans gateway arch to mark ‘Soul City Corridor’

The city is ready to make a bold declaration of the “Soul City Corridor” on Chicago Avenue. It is choosing artists who will design a gateway arch and other markers for the commercial corridor stretching from Austin Blvd. to Cicero Avenue. As it unfolds, it will mark success for local business activists who have long pushed the concept.
CHICAGO, IL
traverseticker.com

Chicago To Perform At Cherry Festival

Chicago will perform at the National Cherry Festival on July 7, festival organizers announced Monday. The first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades, Chicago came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time. The band released its 38th studio album, Born For This Moment, in 2022, which included the hit single If This is Goodbye.
CHICAGO, IL
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show

Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
MEMPHIS, TN
yieldpro.com

JVM Realty Corp. acquires luxury apartment community in Chicago’s Western Suburbs

JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Courthouse Square, a 149-unit Class A apartment community 25 miles west of Chicago in the suburb of Wheaton. “Apartment communities of this caliber are in high demand given the strong employment...
WHEATON, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will run into the icy waters of Lake Michigan today all to raise money for local families.This year is the 22nd annual Polar Plunge put on by the Chicago Polar Bear Club.Each year the group organizes the event to help local families facing difficult times.Today's plunge is at noon at Oak Street Beach.If you want to stay warm and dry, you can still donate to the cause at chicagopolarbearclub.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

This Luxe French Brasserie Is One of Chicago’s Most Hotly Anticipated Openings—Here’s a Look Inside

The chef Daniel Rose knows a thing or two about French cooking. He opened his first restaurant, Spring, in Paris in 2006. His foray into the US dining scene resulted in New York City’s Michelin-starred Le Coucou. And now Rose is bringing his French cuisine to his hometown of Chicago. Le Select, which opened on January 28, is Rose’s first venture in the Windy City. It’s a classic French brasserie, from the menu to the design of the dining room. Rose partnered with the interior-design firm AvroKO to exude French elegance throughout the space. Antique mirrors and an emphasis on arches...
CHICAGO, IL
investorsobserver.com

Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
WHEELING, IL
