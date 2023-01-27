Read full article on original website
pmq.com
National Pizza & Pasta Show Returns to Chicago August 22-23
Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food, and the pizza industry continues to grow in size and sophistication. To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza & Pasta Show will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22 and 23.
Austin Weekly News
City plans gateway arch to mark ‘Soul City Corridor’
The city is ready to make a bold declaration of the “Soul City Corridor” on Chicago Avenue. It is choosing artists who will design a gateway arch and other markers for the commercial corridor stretching from Austin Blvd. to Cicero Avenue. As it unfolds, it will mark success for local business activists who have long pushed the concept.
traverseticker.com
Chicago To Perform At Cherry Festival
Chicago will perform at the National Cherry Festival on July 7, festival organizers announced Monday. The first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades, Chicago came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time. The band released its 38th studio album, Born For This Moment, in 2022, which included the hit single If This is Goodbye.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
Planning a Valentine's Dinner? 4 Chicago-Area Restaurants Ranked Among Most Romantic in the US
If you're already thinking about planning the perfect Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, and want to make the occasion as romantic as possible, there's some good news: you don't have to travel far. Four Chicago-area restaurants have been named among OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The extensive list,...
‘Winter Dreams’ Celebrates the Season with Interactive Art Exhibit
Despite the many cold and gloomy Chicago days on the horizon, a gallery in River West is looking on the bright side with a winter-themed exhibition. Organizers said they hope to give the community a reason to celebrate the season through interactive art and reflective storytelling. Among the 30 artists...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
CHICAGO - Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.
Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show
Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
January Is Already Over! Take Our Chicago News Quiz to See What You Know.
Plenty of news came out of Springfield and Chicago’s City Hall in January. Did you keep up with the headlines? Take our January news quiz to see how much you know about new laws, a couple of strikes, a pair of beloved Chicago landmarks, and even some baby lions.
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
yieldpro.com
JVM Realty Corp. acquires luxury apartment community in Chicago’s Western Suburbs
JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Courthouse Square, a 149-unit Class A apartment community 25 miles west of Chicago in the suburb of Wheaton. “Apartment communities of this caliber are in high demand given the strong employment...
oakpark.com
Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held at Plumbers Hall
The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which introduces Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court, was held Thursday night in the West Loop.
Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will run into the icy waters of Lake Michigan today all to raise money for local families.This year is the 22nd annual Polar Plunge put on by the Chicago Polar Bear Club.Each year the group organizes the event to help local families facing difficult times.Today's plunge is at noon at Oak Street Beach.If you want to stay warm and dry, you can still donate to the cause at chicagopolarbearclub.com.
This Luxe French Brasserie Is One of Chicago’s Most Hotly Anticipated Openings—Here’s a Look Inside
The chef Daniel Rose knows a thing or two about French cooking. He opened his first restaurant, Spring, in Paris in 2006. His foray into the US dining scene resulted in New York City’s Michelin-starred Le Coucou. And now Rose is bringing his French cuisine to his hometown of Chicago. Le Select, which opened on January 28, is Rose’s first venture in the Windy City. It’s a classic French brasserie, from the menu to the design of the dining room. Rose partnered with the interior-design firm AvroKO to exude French elegance throughout the space. Antique mirrors and an emphasis on arches...
Chicago Cut Steakhouse Expanding to Second Floor
The floor will be used for private dining and opens up more space for the bar
investorsobserver.com
Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois
This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
