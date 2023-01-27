ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NBA refutes Reddit theory on defensive stats for Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Something isn’t adding up for one NBA fan on Reddit. Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s campaign for NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been called out by the Reddit user, who pointed out that the Grizzlies star’s defensive statistics during home games are suspiciously higher than road matchups. The NBA has not found any mistakes on their end, however, and disputed suspicion that the Grizzlies’ home-court scorekeeper was awarded Jackson illegitimate blocks and steals to pad his stats. “In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real-time...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-24) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) Sunday in the 2nd game of their 6-game road trip. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheAtlantaVoice

LA Clippers win 5th straight, beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Paul George scored 23 points as the Clippers held off the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 Saturday night at State Farm Arena. Trae Young scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta, who cut a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with […] The post LA Clippers win 5th straight, beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga explodes for powerful dunk over Grizzlies' Desmond Bane

With Andrew Wiggins ruled out before tipoff, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors turned to second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup. With the chance to start, Kuminga added a pair of explosive dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. His second highlight-reel slam dunk of the night might end up on a poster soon.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy