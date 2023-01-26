Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
North Indian Canyon Drive reopened
North Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened after it was previously closed Sunday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility. For up-to-date information on the windy conditions affecting the valley, click here. Stay with News Channel 3 and the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post North Indian Canyon Drive reopened appeared first on KESQ.
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside
The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families
The first group of qualifying participants commences constructing their homes as owners/builders at the Palm Desert Merle Dr. Self-Help Project at the groundbreaking ceremony. Ten families out of fourteen walked the grounds of their future forever homes. "Participants will complete the build under the technical assistance and guidance of Coachella Valley Housing Coalition construction staff, The post The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families appeared first on KESQ.
Surveillance video shows burglary at small business in Riverside's Canyon Crest neighborhood
Canyon Crest Town Center in Riverside is known for its small businesses that offer an array of eateries and shops. But since the start of the new year, it's been the target of burglars.
Conservancy receives another 70 acres to preserve in Live Oak Canyon
The year 2022 ended with fireworks for the Redlands Conservancy as the organization received a significant gift that included 70 acres of natural open space. This is the newest land acquisition for the conservancy whose mission includes conserving Redlands’ irreplaceable natural and agricultural lands. According to Executive Director Sherli...
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 55 year-old woman from Perris, was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia, identified as 59 year-old man from Yucca Valley, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for major injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, but that the reason for the collision is under investigation. Both north and south lanes of Old Woman Springs Road were closed between Buena Vista Drive and Aberdeen Avenue for several hours Friday night while Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the scene of the incident.
Your Happiness? Don’t Worry…It’s In The Hands Of Riverside County
Group of young woman smiling. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. In late 2022, Riverside County decided it was going to determine if you were healthy and happy. So, it rolled out Blue Zones Activate, a program that assesses how healthy a community is based on some government-perceived standards of readiness. Blue Zones is actually a company that looks at research done by National Geographic around the world to see where people are living long and having fun in life. Then it goes to other cities, and tries to duplicate whatever is working in those happy regions of the world.
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Pizza Factory opens unit in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory has expanded its California footprint with the opening of a restaurant in Riverside. The pizzeria is owned by multi-brand operators Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, according to a press release. The Riverside unit is the first of five Pizza Factory locations Yanez and Martinez plan to open. The...
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
73-year-old enjoys first-ever music festival in SoCal after godson surprised him with ticket
Adrian Galera bought his 73-year-old godfather a ticket to Countdown in San Bernardino after he expressed his wish to attend his first-ever festival.
Collision on Menifee and Watson roads results in fatality
One person died and another received moderate injuries in a traffic collision at Menifee Road and Watson Road Sunday morning, police said. The collision occurred about 9:51 a.m., according to Menifee PD officer Anthony Clay. A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was heading eastbound on Watson Road and stopped at the stop sign at Menifee Road. For unknown reasons, the VW pulled onto Menifee Road in front of a 2017 Hundai Elantra, which a witness said was traveling southbound on Menifee Road at about 50-60 mph. There is no stop sign for motorists traveling on Menifee Road at that intersection.
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
15 Mt. Baldy hikers rescued in less than a month amid extreme winter weather: Sheriff
LOS ANGELES - The number of rescues that authorities are conducting on Mt. Baldy continue to increase amid extreme winter weather conditions that have triggered warnings to even the most experienced hikers. In less than one month, fifteen people have been rescued, two have died, and one remains missing, officials...
Long-stay hotel planned for San Bernardino
A San Marino developer plans to build an extended-stay hotel in San Bernardino. Paladin Equity Capital will develop an Everhome Suites at 898 E. Harriman Place near Hospital Lane, a popular dining and shopping district, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Paladin paid $1.7 million for the...
Pizza Factory Opens Location in Riverside, CA
Seasoned Multi-Brand Operators Fuel Expansion in Southern California for the Fan-Favorite Brand. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // RIVERSIDE, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez...
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
