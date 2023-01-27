Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhoenixTed RiversPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Yardbarker
Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Saturday Night
On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena in Georgia (the Clippers won 120-113). During the game, superstar point guard Trae Young made franchise history when he passed Al Horford to move into 13th on the Hawks' all-time points list. Horford spent the...
James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move
James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Desmond Bane out for Memphis Grizzlies against Minnesota Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without one of their top players as they try to end a four-game losing streak Friday at the Minnesota Timberwolves (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast). Desmond Bane was ruled out due to knee soreness, meaning the Grizzlies won't have half of their starting backcourt. Bane...
Phoenix Suns OK for Bucks for talks with Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns granted the Milwaukee Bucks permission to meet one-on-one with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, The Athletic reported Monday.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks - NBA (1/30/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, the Detroit Pistons hit the road for one night, as they take on the Dallas Mavericks, who have also been struggling as of late, on Monday night in Texas. The Pistons were hoping to make it back-to-back wins following a win last Thursday against...
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 50 in Bucks’ rout
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Destinations for Spurs' Jakob Poeltl - Lakers? Warriors?
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, which teams should be most ambitious in their pursuit of San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl?
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
Cedi Osman ties career high, Cleveland Cavaliers crunch Los Angeles Clippers
CLEVELAND — Cedi Osman tied his career high with 29 points while making all seven of his shots from behind the arc and the Cleveland Cavaliers built a 40-point lead on their way to a 122-99 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell...
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: Orlando Magic (19-29) @ Miami HEAT (27-22)
Miami hopes to continue their winning ways at home tonight against their in-state rivals. This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (27-22) continue their homestand when they host the Orlando Magic (19-29) tonight at the Miami-Dade Arena. Miami’s injury list thankfully remains slim with...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
Comments / 0