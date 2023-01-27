Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Announces Date for G-Day
The University of Georgia has announced that its annual Spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day will be held on April 15th. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
Henry County Daily Herald
Southern Crescent Technical College hosting leadership academy
ATLANTA — The Technical College System of Georgia has launched its Senior Leadership Academy of 25 participants including Stacy Acey from Southern Crescent Technical College. SCTC has several locations in the south metro area including Henry, Butts, Griffin and Fayette counties.
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County unveils mobile visitor center
McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center. The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police responds to tragic death of Tyre Nichols
STOCKBRIDGE — Shock, saddened, confused — these are the sentiments shared by a local police department in Henry County following the release of graphic footage detailing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. In a statement released to residents on Friday, Jan. 27, the Stockbridge Police...
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Joey Chestnut downs 15 pounds of Mac & Cheese at Original Hot Chicken opening in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Original Hot Chicken on Saturday celebrated the opening of its Woodstock location, where competitive eater Joey Chestnut took down 15 pounds of mac and cheese in five minutes. The restaurant also held a chicken dance contest, raffle, giveaways, live art installation, and more.
Henry County Daily Herald
Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis
Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Henry County Daily Herald
Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
