Las Vegas, NV

Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Announces Date for G-Day

The University of Georgia has announced that its annual Spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day will be held on April 15th. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Southern Crescent Technical College hosting leadership academy

ATLANTA — The Technical College System of Georgia has launched its Senior Leadership Academy of 25 participants including Stacy Acey from Southern Crescent Technical College. SCTC has several locations in the south metro area including Henry, Butts, Griffin and Fayette counties.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford

This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
BUFORD, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County unveils mobile visitor center

McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center. The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police responds to tragic death of Tyre Nichols

STOCKBRIDGE — Shock, saddened, confused — these are the sentiments shared by a local police department in Henry County following the release of graphic footage detailing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. In a statement released to residents on Friday, Jan. 27, the Stockbridge Police...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis

Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
BUFORD, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center

McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
MCDONOUGH, GA

