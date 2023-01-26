Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
73-year-old enjoys first-ever music festival in SoCal after godson surprised him with ticket
Adrian Galera bought his 73-year-old godfather a ticket to Countdown in San Bernardino after he expressed his wish to attend his first-ever festival.
palmspringslife.com
The Untold Darkness Inside the Bright Palm Springs Kaufmann House
The Kaufmann house in Palm Springs. PHOTO COURTESY © J. PAUL GETTY TRUST, GETTY RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LOS ANGELES (2004.R.10) From the moment in 1947 that the Kaufmann house in Palm Springs was captured on camera, it became a beacon of modernism and one of the most recognizable residences in the world. But all the attention has focused on three men: the architect, Richard J. Neutra; the owner, Edgar J. Kaufmann; and the photographer, Julius Shulman.
NBC Los Angeles
The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal
Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Vendors sought as downtown’s Morning Market begins March 4
The city of Redlands is excited to announce the return of a community market to historic downtown Redlands, adding to the long-running Saturday Morning Certified Farmers Market. Downtown’s Morning Market will open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on East State Street between Orange and Seventh streets, beginning March 4.
Pizza Marketplace
Pizza Factory opens unit in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory has expanded its California footprint with the opening of a restaurant in Riverside. The pizzeria is owned by multi-brand operators Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, according to a press release. The Riverside unit is the first of five Pizza Factory locations Yanez and Martinez plan to open. The...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
livability.com
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
newportbeachindy.com
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna, DISC Doctors Garner Awards
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California. Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region’s leading...
chinohills.org
Full 55-Hour Weekend Closure of All Lanes on Westbound 91 from January 27 - 30
The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) has scheduled a full weekend closure of all lanes on westbound 91 from Interstate 15 (I-15) to Lincoln Avenue from Friday, January 27 at 10:00 pm to Monday, January 30 at 5:00 am. The closure is needed for crews to perform work on two adjacent projects led by the RCTC – the 15/91 Express Lanes Connector and the 91 Refresh Project. Work is being combined into one-weekend closure for both projects to reduce the impact to motorists, residents, and businesses.
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
